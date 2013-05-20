By Nichola Groom
LOS ANGELES May 20 In October 2004, then
California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger rolled up to a
pioneering fueling station at Los Angeles International Airport
in a hydrogen-powered metallic blue Hummer loaned to him by
General Motors Corp.
The "California Hydrogen Highway," Schwarzenegger's vision
to ensure that every Californian would have access to a hydrogen
fueling station by the end of 2010, called for the state to
spend more than $50 million to help deploy up to 100 hydrogen
fuel stations that would serve 2,000 fuel cell vehicles. "We got
200 stakeholders around a table, literally, and mapped out who
could get stations where," said Terry Tamminen, a top adviser to
Schwarzenegger.
But nearly nine years later, California has just nine
hydrogen stations open for the public, and only about 200 fuel
cell cars that can use them.
The global financial crisis helped slam the brakes on dreams
of a Hydrogen Highway, but the roots of green energy's mid-life
crisis - marked by a rash of recent corporate collapses in
everything from electric cars to solar panels - run far deeper.
Other factors have contributed to the shakeout, which has
happened as climate change has dropped down the list of
Americans' top concerns. Many new companies were far too
optimistic about their prospects and were selling products that
could not compete on price against traditional transport and
energy sources, not to mention increasingly cheap imports from
China. Many were - and are - very reliant on fickle government
support, and some were simply mismanaged.
Whether it's survival of the fittest or survival of the
subsidized, there have been success stories, and there's even a
little froth in the stock market. But as the sector moves beyond
its youthful phase, it faces many of the same problems and
nobody will be surprised by more failures.
"The general economic thesis of the renewable energy sector
hasn't changed," said Karl Miller, chairman of Newco Energy
Acquisition Holdings, LLC, which acquires energy-related assets.
"It's still a heavily subsidized industry. It requires a major
federal tax credit to make it work." It still doesn't appeal as
"a capital market investment," he said.
ELECTRIC DREAMS
Apart from the relative success of Tesla Motors Inc
in putting nearly 10,000 of its pricey luxury electric cars on
the road, the electric vehicle sector has been among the biggest
duds in clean tech.
Major automakers like Nissan Motor Ltd, with its
all-electric Leaf, and GM, with the Chevrolet Volt, bet heavily
on electric vehicles (EVs). But they are struggling to get over
the high cost and lack of charging infrastructure, as well as
questions about the short driving range of some models. Both
Leaf and Volt sales have lagged well behind company
expectations, and vehicles from startups like Fisker Automotive
and Coda Holdings Inc barely made it off the assembly line
before the companies ran out of cash.
Nissan Chief Carlos Ghosn, who plowed $5 billion into
battery-electric technology, has backed down from an earlier
forecast of 10 percent market share for electric cars by
2020. Ghosn's company sold 9,819 Leafs last year in the United
States, well under its target of 20,000.
The Obama administration has pulled back from its aggressive
goal of putting 1 million electric cars on U.S. roads by 2015.
Total plug-in car sales last year were only around 50,000 in the
United States.
"EVs are a really difficult sell today," the CEO of Toyota's
North American business, Jim Lentz, said in an interview. "Until
we see substantial change in battery technology it's going to be
difficult to see EVs really take off."
Even as electric car technology has proved disappointing,
the clean-tech movement has helped make traditional combustion
engines less polluting, with new models showing fuel efficiency
gains that are popular with consumers both for environmental and
economic reasons. A push to run more vehicles, especially
trucks, on cleaner-burning natural gas is also gaining momentum.
Automakers are also heading back toward Schwarzenegger's old
friend: hydrogen fuel cells.
Daimler AG, Ford and Nissan plan to launch
affordable fuel-cell cars within five years, while Toyota and
BMW aim to do so by 2020. Cars powered by hydrogen
fuel cells, which emit only water vapor, can cover much longer
distances and refuel more quickly than electric cars.
Toyota's Lentz even used Schwarzenegger's term "hydrogen
highway" to describe a network of fueling stations he expected
to see between Los Angeles and San Francisco in the next few
years. The Golden State last year unveiled a revamped goal that
envisions 68 hydrogen stations by 2016 that will serve 10,000 to
30,000 vehicles. The stations, some of which are already in the
works, are expected to cost about $160 million. California has
awarded nearly $28 million for stations under development and
allocated an additional $29.9 million for future stations.
BOOM, BOOM
Development of renewable energy technology has been
undermined by an explosion in fossil fuel production in the
United States, particularly cleaner-burning natural gas - a
development that wasn't expected when many green energy projects
were being dreamt up.
Cheap natural gas "clearly has an impact on how much
renewables we'll do," said Alex Urquhart, CEO of GE Energy
Financial Services, the unit of General Electric Co that
invests in energy projects.
The shale oil and gas boom in the United States has also
provided opportunities for companies that had been more focused
on pure green tech.
Take OriginOil, a U.S. startup that developed a process to
convert algae into renewable crude oil. It now markets
technology to oil and gas producers for the cleanup of water
that is contaminated in the fracking process used to extract
shale oil and gas.
Other water-focused startups, too - like Houston-based 212
Resources Corp and Everett, Washington-based WaterTectonics -
are counting on the oil and gas industry's need to clean and
recycle the millions of gallons of water that is mixed with
chemicals and sand and injected into the ground to "frack"
wells.
GE is one of the world's top two makers of wind turbines,
but it isn't just banking on renewables. It is making
significant bets on shale, scooping up oilfield pump maker
Lufkin Industries Inc for $2.98 billion to add
to the well services business it bought from John Wood Group Plc
in 2011.
WALKING ON SUNSHINE
Some of the biggest failures in the green-tech sector have
been in the solar energy sector - notably Solyndra, the maker of
next-generation solar panels that collapsed in 2011 after
receiving a $535 million loan guarantee from the U.S. Department
of Energy. Its failure sparked an 18-month investigation by
Republicans who faulted President Barack Obama's administration
for failing to cut the government's losses, and suggested the
loan was made in part as a favor to a Democratic donor. The
White House said the decision to make the loan was
"merit-based."
More than 18 months after Solyndra's fall, there's a lot
more road-kill in the green energy sector. China's Suntech Power
Holdings, once the world's largest solar company, filed for
insolvency in the last few weeks, following the path of battery
maker A123. And tiny SoloPower, which was awarded a $197 million
DOE loan guarantee and opened a factory in Portland in September
to much fanfare, has said it will suspend operations.
Clean-tech initial public offerings in the last year have
either been canceled, as in the case of BrightSource Energy Inc,
or priced below targets, like SolarCity and Enphase Energy. With
investment "exits" a challenge, venture capital funding for
clean-tech startups slid 29 percent last year to $3.33 billion
after peaking at $4.6 billion in 2011, according to the National
Venture Capital Association.
The U.S. solar market has suffered because top market Europe
pared back its price guarantees to generators of solar power
just as China built hundreds of panel factories that flooded the
market with cheap products. In 2012 alone, the price of solar
panels slid 50 percent, hammering industry profits and scaring
investors away from clean-tech stocks.
But in the bigger picture, solar energy is still making
strides.
Cheaper solar panels have made the clean energy source more
affordable to many. Worldwide, photovoltaic solar installations
are expected to increase 12 percent this year to 35 GW as growth
in the Middle East, Africa, the U.S. and Asia will offset
declines in Europe.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which began installing solar on
its big box stores in 2007, plans to put panels on at least
1,000 of its buildings by 2020, up from about 200 currently.
"We really feel comfortable with where the prices and the
technology are going," said Wal-Mart's vice president of energy,
Kim Saylors-Laster.
The retailer initially focused its solar program on
California and Hawaii, where high power prices make solar more
competitive with electricity from the grid, but cheaper solar
has helped it expand to new markets. Wal-Mart has saved $2
million since 2007 by using the renewable power generated on its
rooftops.
Companies that install those panels are growing rapidly.
SolarCity Corp, which put up many of Wal-Mart's solar
systems, has seen its share price soar to $45 since December,
when it struggled to get its IPO done at $8 a share. The
company, which is backed by Tesla's Elon Musk, offers homeowners
the chance to pay a monthly fee for solar, eliminating the large
upfront investment.
Further signs of life in the sector: Swiss industrial group
ABB made a $1 billion bet on solar with plans to buy U.S. solar
inverter maker Power-One Inc at a premium of 57
percent; and First Solar Inc's shares rallied by 45
percent on April 9 after forecasting better-than-expected
results for the next three years.
MONEY, MONEY, MONEY
That kind of outsize stock move is a trademark of green
tech. Tesla stock has soared 64 percent since May 8, when it
reported its first ever quarterly profit after selling more
battery-powered luxury cars than expected, and SolarCity stock
jumped 40 percent in two days after announcing on Thursday it
had secured $500 million in financing from Goldman Sachs.
The overall direction of the market, however, has been down.
You can get a sense of the amount of money that has been lost by
investors from the WilderHill Clean Energy Index, which
tracks the performance of publicly traded green energy stocks
ranging from solar and wind to rare earth minerals and water
companies. The market value of the companies in the index has
fallen from a peak level of $231 billion in late December 2007
to about $108 billion today, a decline of 53 percent, according
to Reuters data. The S&P 500 over that period is up around 9
percent to an all-time high. And while the number of components
in the WilderHill index has risen to 51 from 42 since 2007, the
average market value of those companies has tumbled to $2.1
billion from $5.5 billion.
Moreover, the index only reflects publicly traded companies.
More has been lost by venture capital firms and other early
investors in companies that never got much past the start-up
phase. Fisker and Solyndra, for instance, each raised close to
$1 billion in venture capital money.
Some advocates for green investing say that thanks to a more
realistic assessment of risk, a period of relative stability is
setting in for green companies and their investors. The
WilderHill Clean Energy index may be much lower than it was in
2004, but it is up 31 percent this year.
"The industry has become much more efficient, much more
purposeful. There's not this sort of green hype," said Vinod
Khosla, the co-founder of Sun Microsystems who later joined
Kleiner Perkins. In 2004, he launched Khosla Ventures, which is
known for investing in next-generation energy companies such as
biofuels maker KiOR. "What has changed is we make fewer
bets and we plan on investing more in them and take more time."
But investors like Shawn Kravetz, who manages several funds
for Boston-based Esplanade Capital, including one focused on the
solar industry, compares investing in the sector to "a long and
bumpy flight."
"It will remain turbulent because policies change, companies
will have issues," Kravetz said. "It's wise to keep your
seatbelt fastened."
WIND BENEATH MY WINGS
Government support has been a double-edged sword. It's hard
for businesses and investors alike to make plans for the future
in an environment of tight budgets and opposition from
conservative lawmakers to taxpayer money being spent to favor
one sector over another.
In the solar sector, for example, a 30 percent tax credit
for solar system owners is set to fall to 10 percent at the end
of 2016. Solar proponents want a more gradual decline and point
to the experience of the U.S. wind industry, which is struggling
with a dependency on a tax credit that keeps being extended by
Congress in one-year increments.
GE has seen the impact of that directly. Wind turbine sales
slowed in 2012 because a key tax credit had been expected to
expire. It was renewed at the eleventh hour shortly after the
new year, and that has helped GE sell 1 GW of wind turbines
since January.
"The economics associated with the tax credits are how these
projects get done," said GE's Urquhart. "Without those credits,
investments would be far less attractive."
U.S. President Barack Obama's 2009 economic stimulus program
allotted $90 billion to various clean energy programs, but those
funds have been tapped. Big European players like Germany have
slashed their generous green subsidies. And U.S. states that are
requiring utilities to buy more renewable energy are close to
fulfilling their goals.
U.S. green energy companies face a somewhat chaotic
environment at the state level, with efforts underway in 16
states to weaken renewable energy mandates that have been key
support mechanisms for solar and wind power. At the same time,
18 states have moved to strengthen those mandates.
That patchwork of policies in countries like the United
States and India - which also has policies that vary from state
to state - is a major concern.
"There is no way any reasonable management team of a company
can do meaningful corporate planning without an understanding of
what the rules of the road are," said Jonathan Silver, who
oversaw the Department of Energy loan guarantee program from
2009 to 2011. "We've made it incredibly difficult for people in
the energy industry."