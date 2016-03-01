March 1 In the 16 months since Oklahoma oilman Harold Hamm dismissed OPEC as a "toothless tiger" because of growing U.S. energy independence, shares in his Oklahoma City-based Continental Resources Inc, a major shale oil driller, have fallen about 60 percent.

Whether or not the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has been defanged, it has been unable to reverse the worldwide slide in oil prices, which has devoured more than $13 billion from Hamm's net worth, according to Forbes' annual ranking of the world's billionaires released on Tuesday.

The decline in oil prices to around $30 from more than $100 a barrel in mid-2014 has hit U.S. shale oil companies hard. Hamm, Continental's chief executive and largest shareholder, has suffered a huge hit from his peak in 2014.

The legendary wildcatter's 2016 net worth was $5.1 billion, making him the 262nd-richest person in the world, according to Forbes. That is down from $12.2 billion in 2015, when he placed 96th in the world, and more than 70 percent less than his peak net worth of $13 billion in September 2014.

Continental declined to comment.

Some other U.S. billionaires in the energy industry also saw their fortunes shrink but fared better than Hamm, whose wealth is closely tied to the price of oil.

Fellow Oklahoman George Kaiser, a banker and oilman who is now Oklahoma's wealthiest person, ranked 167 this year with a fortune of $7.1 billion, down from $8.8 billion last year. Kaiser is chairman of BOK Financial Corp, an energy lender whose shares are down 27 percent in the past three months.

Last year, Hamm outranked Kaiser, along with Kinder Morgan Chairman Richard Kinder, Texas oilman and investor Ray Lee Hunt, and Chief Oil & Gas Chief Executive Trevor Rees-Jones. All four outranked Hamm this year, and all but Rees-Jones saw their fortunes decline.

The Koch brothers, Charles and David Koch, tied for ninth place with individual fortunes estimated at $40 billion, down from $42.9 billion last year. They own Koch Industries, a Kansas-based conglomerate with interests in oil trading and refining, which has done well during the price slump.

Hamm's 76 percent stake in Continental was worth $6.5 billion as of Tuesday afternoon, Thomson Reuters data showed.

So far, OPEC has not cut production, waiting for higher-cost producers, like Hamm, to slash their own output.

Hamm's Continental Resources said in January it plans to cut production by 10 percent this year and reduce its spending budget by two-thirds. (Reporting By Luc Cohen in Houston and Joshua Schneyer in New York; Editing by Terry Wade and Dan Grebler)