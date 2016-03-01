March 1 In the 16 months since Oklahoma oilman
Harold Hamm dismissed OPEC as a "toothless tiger" because of
growing U.S. energy independence, shares in his Oklahoma
City-based Continental Resources Inc, a major shale oil
driller, have fallen about 60 percent.
Whether or not the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries has been defanged, it has been unable to reverse the
worldwide slide in oil prices, which has devoured more than $13
billion from Hamm's net worth, according to Forbes' annual
ranking of the world's billionaires released on Tuesday.
The decline in oil prices to around $30 from more
than $100 a barrel in mid-2014 has hit U.S. shale oil companies
hard. Hamm, Continental's chief executive and largest
shareholder, has suffered a huge hit from his peak in 2014.
The legendary wildcatter's 2016 net worth was $5.1 billion,
making him the 262nd-richest person in the world, according to
Forbes. That is down from $12.2 billion in 2015, when he placed
96th in the world, and more than 70 percent less than his peak
net worth of $13 billion in September 2014.
Continental declined to comment.
Some other U.S. billionaires in the energy industry also saw
their fortunes shrink but fared better than Hamm, whose wealth
is closely tied to the price of oil.
Fellow Oklahoman George Kaiser, a banker and oilman who is
now Oklahoma's wealthiest person, ranked 167 this year with a
fortune of $7.1 billion, down from $8.8 billion last year.
Kaiser is chairman of BOK Financial Corp, an energy
lender whose shares are down 27 percent in the past three
months.
Last year, Hamm outranked Kaiser, along with Kinder Morgan
Chairman Richard Kinder, Texas oilman and investor Ray
Lee Hunt, and Chief Oil & Gas Chief Executive Trevor Rees-Jones.
All four outranked Hamm this year, and all but Rees-Jones saw
their fortunes decline.
The Koch brothers, Charles and David Koch, tied for ninth
place with individual fortunes estimated at $40 billion, down
from $42.9 billion last year. They own Koch Industries, a
Kansas-based conglomerate with interests in oil trading and
refining, which has done well during the price slump.
Hamm's 76 percent stake in Continental was worth $6.5
billion as of Tuesday afternoon, Thomson Reuters data showed.
So far, OPEC has not cut production, waiting for higher-cost
producers, like Hamm, to slash their own output.
Hamm's Continental Resources said in January it plans to cut
production by 10 percent this year and reduce its spending
budget by two-thirds.
