By John Kemp
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 30 According to many commentators,
cheap natural gas is producing a renaissance in U.S.
manufacturing and putting European competitors at a
disadvantage.
But empirical studies show the impact has been small and
concentrated in a handful of energy-intensive industries that
account for only a small share of manufacturing value-added.
Cheap gas has produced big benefits for most
energy-intensive industries but for the rest of the U.S.
manufacturing sector the impact has been modest.
Following a detailed study of industry-level data, economist
William Melick concluded: "The roughly two-thirds decline in the
price of natural gas in the United States relative to the price
of natural gas in Europe (over the last nine years) has boosted
activity in the manufacturing sector as a whole by perhaps two
to three percent."
"For the handful of industries that are heavy users of
natural gas, the estimated effects are much larger, on the order
of a 30 percent or larger increase in activity," he explained in
a working paper published by the Federal Reserve ("The Energy
Boom and Manufacturing in the United States," June 2014).
Employing data for energy consumption and use of natural gas
as a feedstock in 79 manufacturing sectors, Melick found the
reduction in gas prices caused investment to increase by up to
10 percent while output and employment rose by two to three
percent.
The gains are "not trivial but by no means overwhelming,"
Melick observed. Given that manufacturing accounts for only
around 12.5 percent of U.S. gross domestic product, the impact
has boosted GDP by 0.2 or 0.3 percentage points. It hardly
qualifies as the manufacturing renaissance heralded by some
commentators.
But for a small number of energy-intensive industries -
including makers of fertilisers, alkalies, chlorine, carbon
black and flat glass - the impact has been profound. The drop in
relative prices "is associated with at least a tripling of
capital expenditure, an almost 40 percent increase in production
and a 30 percent increase in employment."
RENAISSANCE POSTPONED
Melick's findings are consistent with similar studies
performed by the International Monetary Fund and others which
find the whole-economy impact of cheaper gas is "positive but
modest".
In January 2013, the Industrial Energy Consumers of America,
a trade association that lobbies on behalf of energy-intensive
industries, published a list of 107 new capital projects worth
an estimated $95 billion which had been recently announced.
"Experts believe that this is just the beginning of the
manufacturing renaissance the country needs for job creation and
exports," the lobbying group wrote in a letter to the U.S.
Department of Energy.
But more than 70 of the projects on the list were in the
fertiliser and petrochemicals sector, with another 18 in steel
and aluminium, and just a handful elsewhere.
The list tends to confirm that gains from cheap natural gas
have been concentrated in just a few industries and that the
impact elsewhere has been far more modest.
The North American energy revolution has produced real
benefits for the United States in terms of improved energy
security, lower volatility in fuel prices, increases in
employment and incomes, and foreign policy freedom.
Most of the benefits have been captured by upstream by oil
and gas producing states and businesses. Big energy producing
states like North Dakota, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Texas have seen
large income gains over the last decade as a result of the shale
boom ("Divided by shale, only some U.S. states win" Oct 27).
But there is not much evidence for a significant impact
downstream among manufacturers which use gas and energy more
generally as an input into their production processes. The gains
which have occurred have been narrowly concentrated in
industries like fertilisers, petrochemicals, iron and steel.
Gains in energy intensive industries are real and valuable
but are not representative of the fortunes of the manufacturing
sector as a whole. For that reason, talk about a widespread
"manufacturing renaissance" and challenge to European
manufacturers appears premature.
"It could be that the energy boom will only ever be
noticeable for the most intensive users of natural gas in the
manufacturing sector," Melick wondered.
"However, given that firms typically adjust their production
processes only gradually, it may be that the full effect of the
energy boom is still some years away."
In many ways, the current debate over energy and the
manufacturing renaissance resembles the debate in the 1980s and
1990s about information technology and productivity trends in
the broader economy.
Researchers found almost all the productivity gains were
concentrated in the computer and technology sectors themselves,
with little impact on productivity at firms which used rather
than made computers.
"You can see the computer age everywhere but in the
productivity statistics," wrote economist Robert Solow, the
leading specialist on productivity trends and growth accounting,
in 1987.
Something similar may now be occuring with the energy boom.
If cheap energy is going to fuel a broad manufacturing
renaissance in future, there is scant evidence for it so far.
