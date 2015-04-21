WASHINGTON, April 21 - The Obama administration on Tuesday
announced plans to modernize the country's aging energy
infrastructure and make it more resilient to challenges ranging
from extreme weather to changing domestic energy production.
The Quadrennial Energy Review, more than a year in the
making, recommends a program that would accelerate natural gas
pipeline replacement, modernize the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
and award up to $350 million to help states improve the
reliability of their electricity delivery.
The report, which is the administration's first attempt to
analyze the country's energy systems, highlights several
opportunities to overhaul and invest in U.S. energy
transmission, storage and distribution networks and offers
policy recommendations for lawmakers and officials.
The massive expansion of domestic oil and gas production,
and the ensuing congestion on rails and waterways to transport
these fuels, and the rapid boom in renewable energy have major
energy policy implications, as does the vulnerability of the
electrical grid to extreme weather and cyber attacks, the report
said.
Addressing these issues "will require action by many parties
in the private sector, and coordinated public sector action at
the federal, state, and local levels," the White House said in a
fact sheet.
President Barack Obama called for the launch of the QER when
he announced his Climate Action Plan in June 2013.
Vice President Joe Biden and Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
will discuss the findings of the QER at electric utility PECO in
Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Susan Heavey, Lisa
Von Ahn and Andrea Ricci)