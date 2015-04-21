(Adds details throughout)
By Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, April 21 - The Obama administration on Tuesday
laid out an agenda under its Quadrennial Energy Review to
modernize the country's energy infrastructure and make it more
resilient to challenges ranging from extreme weather to the
domestic energy boom.
Commissioned by President Barack Obama when he announced his
Climate Action Plan in June 2013, the QER was more than a year
in the making and is the administration's first comprehensive
attempt to analyze the country's aging energy systems.
The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the country's
energy infrastructure a nearly failing D+ grade in its 2013
Infrastructure Report Card.
The report released on Tuesday recommends over $15 billion
in new spending programs or tax credits to carry out a major
overhaul of the country's energy infrastructure. Among the key
priorities and recommendations for policymakers in the QER:
GRID MODERNIZATION
The report said the country's electric grid is at an
"inflection point" and needs a major transformation after nearly
a century of "relatively stable rules of the road."
New factors, such as a shift away from coal baseload energy,
the fast growth of intermittent renewable generation like solar
power, more severe weather due to climate change and the threat
of physical and cyber attacks are challenging the U.S. electric
sector, the report said.
A number of new technologies have emerged to increase the
reliability of renewables that allow individual homeowners to
produce their own power. But that has also caused uncertainty
for grid operators and threatens current utility business
models.
The administration wants to provide states with up to $350
million over five years to improve their infrastructure and
planning processes, and wants to boost cooperation between
states to improve grid reliability.
The Department of Energy has also requested $3.5 billion
over 10 years to support technology development, enhanced
security capabilities and technical support to help spur the
evolution toward a more flexible and modern grid.
OIL AND GAS INFRASTRUCTURE
The QER tries to address the changes in the global energy
markets that has seen domestic production soar. It called for an
overhaul of the U.S. emergency oil reserve system that was
authorized by Congress 40 years ago after the Arab oil embargo
sent shock waves through energy markets.
Beyond improving the Strategic Petroleum Reserve's
infrastructure to increase the speed at which oil can be
withdrawn, the review calls for giving the sitting president
more authority to tap the reserve in order to pre-empt fuel
price spikes.
"The President should not have to wait until higher fuel
prices have already damaged the U.S. economy before the SPR can
be used without restrictions," the review said.
The report also recommends that the Energy Department
provide up to $3.5 billion over 10 years to states to encourage
them to improve the safety and environmental performance of
their natural gas distribution systems by replacing old, leaking
pipelines.
TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE
The boom in oil and gas production has added to congestion
in the country's rail, barge and roadway systems that already
transport an array of other commodities from agriculture to
coal.
To deal with this congestion, the QER recommends creating a
10-year, $2 billion grant program to be run by the
Transportation and Energy Departments to improve connections
between rail, road and water transport systems.
The report also calls for the energy department and Surface
Transportation Board to improve the gaps in currently available
data on commodities that are transported by rail.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by
Timothy Gardner and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Susan Heavey,
Lisa Von Ahn and Andrea Ricci)