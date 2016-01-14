(Updates with details, background, adds byline)
By Dan Burns and Richard Leong
Jan 14 The premium demanded by investors for
holding U.S. high-yield energy bonds instead of safer U.S.
Treasury securities hit the widest point ever on Wednesday as
oil prices dipped below $30, raising the risk of yet more
defaults in the sector.
Rising risk premiums on junk bonds have stoked worries among
some analysts and bond investors the U.S. economy may slip into
a recession in the next 12 months. Martin Fridson, a
widely-followed veteran strategist, said there is a 44 percent
chance of a U.S. recession within the next year.
Data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch fixed income indexes
show that yields on junk debt issued by the energy
industry now stand at 1,547 basis points above those on
comparable Treasuries, after widening by 46 basis points on the
day on Wednesday, the biggest increase in nearly a month.
That spread now exceeds the previous record of 1,525 basis
points set during the financial crisis in December 2008.
Other industries that have raised money in the high-yield
market have also seen risk premiums on their bonds rise due to
worries about weakening global economy and further U.S. interest
rate hikes.
Yield premiums on basic industry junk bonds grew to 979
basis points over Treasuries from 969 basis points on Tuesday,
while those on high-yield transportation debt expanded to 877
basis points, 9 basis points wider on the day.
Nervousness about junk bonds recording another dismal year
has led investors to pull money from this sector in favor of
less risky government bonds.
U.S.-based high-yield bond funds saw $809 million outflows
last week, while government-Treasury funds pulled in $93
million, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The iShares iBoxx high-yield exchange-traded fund has
fallen 1.2 percent on a total return basis since the start of
2016 after a 5.6 percent loss in 2015.
As stock market turbulence will likely persist until fears
about China subside and crude prices stabilize, it is unclear
whether bloated yield spreads on junk bonds portend a looming
U.S. recession, some analysts said.
Stan Shipley, a strategist at Evercore ISI, pointed out
ballooning junk bond spreads were false recession signals in
2002, 2005 and 2011. He added the current widening in spreads
has been driven by four industries: energy; steel, mining and
paper.
"The fear of a recession is probably overstated in capital
markets and should quickly dissipate once there is some clarity
in China's outlook and a floor for crude oil prices," Shipley
wrote in a research note published on Thursday.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Alistair Bell)