WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. State Department is
poised to issue an environmental review of the proposed Keystone
XL oil pipeline that will likely say the project will not
appreciably increase carbon emissions, sources said late
Thursday, forcing President Barack Obama closer to a tough
decision.
Rumors swept through Washington late Thursday that the
long-delayed review of the 1,179-mile (1,900-km) pipeline to
bring oil from Canada to Nebraska would finally be released as
soon as Friday.
"The Environmental Impact Statement is in the final stages
of preparation and we anticipate a release of the document
soon," a senior State Department official said late on Thursday,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The comment gives a clearer insight into where the
long-awaited assessment stands. One government official said the
overdue report, part of a process lasting more than five years
that has strained relations with Ottawa, would be released on
Friday.
Supporters say the TransCanada Corp project would
create thousands of jobs and reduce U.S. reliance oil imports
from nations that are less friendly than Canada. They also point
to U.S. government reports about the dangers of moving crude oil
by rail as an alternative to the pipeline.
Critics of the pipeline plan say it would harm the
environment and hasten climate change by promoting
oil-harvesting methods in Alberta that produce high levels of
carbon dioxide emissions.
After several more steps that could take months, the final
word on Keystone will come from the president.
A decision in favor of the pipeline could undermine Obama's
environmental credentials and anger activists who are some of
the Democratic Party's strongest supporters. A decision against
the pipeline could undercut Obama's pledge to boost employment
and U.S. energy security while alienating an important
international ally and oil supplier.
REPORT MAY DISAPPOINT ENVIRONMENTALISTS
Canadian officials said this month they expected the report
to come out soon after Obama's annual State of the Union speech,
which took place Tuesday.
And the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry's top
lobbying group, has predicted that the report could be released
this week, citing administration sources.
"We're expecting to hear the same conclusion that we've
heard four times before: no significant impact on the
environment," Jack Gerard, API president, told Reuters in an
interview last week.
Most indications for some time have been that the updated
report will hew close to last year's draft, which said the
project will not add substantially to carbon emissions.
That is sure to disappoint environmentalists. But the report
is likely to show a nuanced interpretation of the environmental
benefits and costs of Keystone.
The project involves building a pipeline from Alberta,
Canada, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect with a
previously approved line. That would create a system that could
move more than 800,000 barrels of crude per day from Alberta's
oil sands to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The State Department official emphasized that the release of
the final environmental statement for the pipeline was "not a
decision but another step in the process prescribed by the
executive order."
The release of the environmental review starts the clock
running on another review period, during which eight U.S.
federal agencies will have 90 days to comment on whether
Keystone XL is in the national interest.
Some agencies, including the Departments of Defense,
Commerce, and Energy, are expected to focus on the energy
security and economic case for the pipeline.
But the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department
of Interior, which have expressed reservations about the
pipeline in public comments, are among the other bureaus that
will weigh in.
Sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration said
recent talk about the review was that the environmental
community would be disappointed, suggesting a favorable view, on
net, of the pipeline's benefits.
But the findings will not be a one-way street.
"Environmentalists will likely be disappointed until they read
the whole report," said an official who had seen a draft but
declined to discuss the findings in detail.
A report pending from the State Department's independent
Inspector General was likely to be issued at the same time as
the State Department's review, sources said.
The Inspector General has been investigating a possible
conflict of interest surrounding the company that did the
original environmental review, Environmental Resources
Management.