(Adds companies in rail section)
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 31 The U.S. State
Department issued an environmental review of the proposed
Keystone XL oil pipeline on Thursday that said the project was
unlikely to increase the pace of Canadian oil sands development.
The 1,179-mile (1,900-km) pipeline would move 830,000
barrels per day of oil sands crude from Hardisty, Alberta,
across the U.S. border to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would
connect with a previously approved line.
The project has been held up for years in regulatory review
by the U.S. government. Environmentalists and other critics have
called on President Barack Obama to reject the plan, saying it
could hasten climate change by promoting oil-harvesting methods
in Alberta that produce high levels of carbon dioxide emissions.
Below are details of which groups would benefit and which
would be disappointed from the State Department's conclusions.
WINNERS:
** Transcanada Corp
Canada's No. 2 pipeline company first proposed the Keystone
XL pipeline more than five years ago. Since then, regulatory
delays and environmental opposition have pushed costs up to $5.4
billion.
A "clean" environmental review puts the company one step
closer to construction and would likely hearten investors.
TransCanada stock was last up 1.32 percent at C$48.46 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.
** Oil sands producers
Committed shippers on Keystone XL, such as Suncor Energy Inc
and Cenovus Energy Inc, are eager to see the
pipeline built to help relieve congestion on export networks and
help oil sands producers get better prices for their crude.
Bottlenecks in Alberta last year pushed the price of
Canadian heavy crude more than $40 per barrel below the West
Texas Intermediate benchmark.
** The Canadian government
Stephen Harper's Conservative government is a staunch
supporter of the Keystone project and Alberta's oil sands
industry, with the prime minister last year saying U.S. approval
of the project should be a "no-brainer."
A clean environmental impact statement would vindicate the
Canadian government's stance that the pipeline will not affect
greenhouse gas emissions, and is important for jobs and energy
security.
** Gulf Coast refiners
Owners of Gulf Coast refineries, North America's largest
refining center, that are configured to run heavy crude would
benefit from access to cheaper Canadian oil.
These companies include, among others, Exxon Mobil,
Chevron Corp, Total, Valero Energy Corp
, Royal Dutch Shell, LyondellBasell Industries
and Phillips66 Partners LP.
Some Gulf Coast plants, like those run by PDVSA unit Citgo,
or the Motiva plants run by Shell and Saudi Aramco, could
continue to run large volumes of Venezuelan crude or Saudi
crude.
The Gulf took about 100,000 barrels per day of Canadian
crude in 2012, according to the Canadian Association of
Petroleum Producers, out of total heavy crude imports of 2.2
million bpd.
** Contractors
U.S. engineering company Bechtel is handling engineering
management, procurement and construction management of the
project for customer TransCanada, according to Bechtel's
website.
TransCanada has said Keystone XL will create 13,000 jobs in
construction, management and inspection oversight.
LOSERS:
** Environmentalists
Climate change campaigners have made pipelines, and Keystone
XL in particular, the proxy for their battle against exploiting
Alberta's oil sands, which they say use some of the most
environmentally damaging production techniques on the planet.
** Crude-by-rail
Seemingly endless delays on the Keystone project have
spurred more producers and midstream companies to start using
rail to ship crude out of Western Canada.
Industry analysts estimate that about 200,000 barrels per
day are loaded onto rail cars in Canada, but forecasts of how
quickly volumes will rise vary depending on pipeline approvals.
If Keystone goes ahead demand to ship crude-by-rail could
wane, to the detriment of unit train terminal operators like
Canexus Corp and Torq Transloading, rail companies like
Canadian Pacific and Canadian National, and
rail car manufacturers like American Railcar Industries
.
** Exporters of Latin American heavy crudes
Gulf Coast refiners are expected to replace heavy Latin
American imports with cheaper Canadian imports. Venezuela in
particular could suffer. To a lesser extent there may also be
less demand for crude form Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Julie Gordon; Editing by David
Lindsey and Mohammad Zargham)