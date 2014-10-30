WASHINGTON Oct 30 The 2014 U.S. mid-term
elections could shake up Congress in the midst of two major
transformations in energy and environmental policy.
A boom in the production of shale oil and gas has turned the
United States into an energy superpower, putting the country on
course to overtake Saudi Arabia as the world's biggest oil
producer.
Meanwhile, the Obama administration has moved ahead with its
Climate Action Plan, a strategy to use regulations to address
global warming without action from Congress.
Current polling suggests Republicans will take control of
the Senate and hold onto the House. If so, experts expect to see
a focus on the following key energy and environmental issues:
EPA CARBON REGULATIONS: Senate Minority Leader Mitch
McConnell of Kentucky, locked in a tight re-election race, has
repeatedly said he would rein in Obama's Environmental
Protection Agency as it finalizes a proposal to regulate
pollution from coal-fired power plants. Obama would likely veto
any bills that seek to dismantle the EPA's program. If
Republicans take control of the Senate, McConnell has said he
may use high-pressure tactics to challenge Obama, such as
attaching riders to rein in the EPA via must-pass spending bills
that only require a simple majority to pass.
As McConnell mulls using riders to challenge the EPA,
Republican Senator James Inhofe, a climate change skeptic, is
poised to lead the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee
and use the gavel to try to weaken, scrutinize and agitate the
EPA and its climate change and environmental protection agenda.
KEYSTONE: The new Congress is likely to throw the
controversial Keystone pipeline back into the spotlight.
Republican lawmakers say they have enough votes to pass a bill
to approve Keystone, and can advance it with a new Senate leader
in place. The $10 billion project to connect Canadian oil sands
with U.S. refineries still awaits approval by President Obama,
who has said he would only do so if convinced the project will
not exacerbate greenhouse gas emissions.
Some political observers think Republicans will be keen to
push a Keystone bill with support from certain Democrats before
they take more partisan steps on the EPA.
McConnell has also said he would consider using riders to
must-pass legislation to force a Keystone vote, putting Obama in
the position of choosing between vetoing important legislation
or accepting a congressional measure.
OIL AND GAS EXPORTS: Whether or not Republicans win control
of the Senate, the issue of exporting the country's bounty of
oil and natural gas will be a major focus in 2015.
Lawmakers may work first on a bill to streamline the
Department of Energy's process to approve exports of liquefied
natural gas, which is likely to have bipartisan support.
If Republicans win the Senate, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski would
become the chair of the Senate Energy Committee and is expected
to advance the debate over whether to lift the four-decade old
ban on exporting crude oil. Most lawmakers in the House have not
taken strong positions on the subject but oil producers and
refiners are expected to ramp up lobbying in the lower chamber.
If Democrats hold the Senate and Louisiana's Mary Landrieu
retains her seat and committee chairmanship, she is also
expected to advance the debate. If she loses, Washington's Maria
Cantwell, as either committee chair or ranking member, would
focus more on clean energy technology and biofuels.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, editing by Ros Krasny and
David Gregorio)