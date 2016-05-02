(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Michael Erman
NEW YORK May 2 An energy market rout has
ravaged fortunes from Texas to North Dakota and hit thousands of
small investors, but some tycoons are still coining it in thanks
to a piece of financial engineering that has tilted the playing
field in their favor.
U.S. pipeline billionaire Kelcy Warren, for example, has
pocketed over $300 million in cash payouts from his company
Energy Transfer Equity since the price of oil started to
crater in mid-2014, according to a Reuters analysis based on
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Warren is on course to receive over $200 million this year,
should the company not cut its distributions.
The private equity firms that back the general partner of
Plains All American, another oil and gas pipeline
behemoth, have received hundreds of millions of dollars in
payments.
That was made possible by master limited partnerships (MLPs)
- a tax-exempt corporate structure that helped finance tens of
thousands of miles of pipelines needed to carry gas and oil
unlocked by the shale drilling boom of the past decade.
The meteoric rise of what at its peak was a $700 billion
industry, attracted both industry veterans such as Warren and
thousands of retail investors. The big draw, besides fat returns
of the boom era, was the sector's focus on pipeline operators,
who appeared immune to the ups and downs of oil and gas prices
thanks to long-term contracts based on traffic volumes.
The way most MLPs are structured also means big players -
general partners - get a disproportionate share of the payouts
and have near-total control over the companies.
That did not seem to matter when MLPs were growing rapidly
and even small shareholders - limited partners - were cashing in
handsome distributions.
It started making a difference once producers started going
bust, throwing in doubt the sustainability of long-term
contracts and pipeline MLPs' profits, and sending their shares
tumbling by more than 40 percent since September 2014.
While general partners still had millions flowing
in, retail investors were left counting their losses.
Energy Transfer Equity declined to comment for the story.
Kelcy Warren and Plains All American did not respond to requests
for comment.
NO RETIREMENT
Lee Nelson, 63, plowed around $700,000 into MLPs, including
$105,000 into Energy Transfer Partners, Warren's MLP. He
received as much as $40,000 a year in distributions, but lost
$200,000 in the stocks, which made him delay retirement from his
job as a service manager for a company that repairs heavy trucks
in Arnold, Missouri.
"Retirement is out of the question for me, I don't think I
can recover from this," Nelson said. "I'll end up dropping dead
on the job."
While retail shareholders are fully exposed to the risk of
reduced payouts and tumbling share prices, general partners had
the distributions to sweeten the stock losses. It is not
uncommon for a general partner to get about 50 cents in
"incentive distribution rights" on every new dollar the company
pays out, while typically owning just 2 percent of the equity.
Defenders of the payments say they offer incentives for the
general partner to boost dividends for regular investors.
"The incentive distribution rights do align the goals of the
general partner and the limited partners, which is to grow the
business, grow the cash flow of the business per share and then
grow the distribution per share," said Quinn Kiley, who manages
several MLP funds at Advisory Research Inc.
"That's good for everybody."
But critics say such set up could lead to transactions that
favor general partners while producing little value for regular
investors. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1O193HT)
Warren, for example, recently took part in a controversial
preferred share offering that effectively protected his and
other top shareholders' distributions, but not the payouts to
other unitholders.
And whereas the value of his stake in Energy Transfer Equity
has shrunk by nearly $4 billion over the last year, Warren has
received more than $680 million over the last five years in
distributions from the company, which oversees three MLPs -
Energy Transfer Partners, Sunoco Logistics and Sunoco Inc.
"The general partner owns a small fraction of this business
and as result of the IDR takes out a significantly higher
percentage of the business' profits and cash flows. To me, it's
wrong," said Kevin Kaiser, an analyst for research firm Hedgeye,
who has criticized MLPs since 2013.
COMPLEX CREATURES
MLPs often have complex capital and ownership structures
that can baffle even professional investors.
Yet the vast majority of investors are individuals, who
piled into pipeline MLPs looking for steady and reliable sources
of income.
Nelson said that he bought into MLPs in 2013 following the
advice of his broker, who told him that his portfolio was well
diversified and low risk, even as over 90 percent of his
retirement savings were in the energy-focused partnerships.
"I never got any explanation about master limited
partnerships," he said.
Nelson has filed an arbitration claim against his broker
with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Wall
Street's self-regulator, asking for damages of around $250,000.
Moloney Securities- the Missouri-based firm with nearly 150
brokers that advised Nelson - declined to comment because of the
ongoing nature of the claim.
There are no publicly available records of such claims, but
Nelson is not alone.
Craig and Janet Moore, retirees living in Kansas City, say
they have lost more than $200,000 in master limited
partnerships.
They sent a letter asking for restitution from their
financial planner at Merrill Lynch, who they say put around
two-thirds of their portfolio in the partnerships, without
explaining their nature. They are still considering an
arbitration claim, according to their lawyer.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment on the
couple's complaint. The firm denied the request for
compensation, according to documents filed with FINRA.
Since the stocks have dropped, the Moores have sold one of
their two cars and Craig has sought medical advice for
depression.
"It's been our goal to leave what we started out with for
our kids. To see that gradually slipping away month after month,
it takes its toll on you," Janet Moore said.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)