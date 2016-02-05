Feb 5 Dubbed the energy highway's toll takers, master limited partnerships, or MLPs, get paid by shippers who move crude oil and refined products through their pipelines, storage terminals and other assets.

In recent years, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service has expanded what companies qualify to form the tax-friendly structure, including oil field service firms. The three-decade old law was enacted as a way to spur investment in energy infrastructure, and companies revived the structure in recent years to capitalize on the U.S. shale production boom.

Here are some facts:

* MLPs must earn at least 90 percent of their income from qualifying sources, defined as the transportation, processing, storage, and production of natural resources and minerals. The IRS has broadly interpreted qualifying income to include drilling and oil field services.

* MLPs do not pay income taxes to federal, state, or local governments at the entity level, enabling them to pay out more of their earnings in dividend-style distributions to investors. Corporations, on the other hand, pay federal income taxes of up to 35 percent as well as any applicable state and local taxes.

* Over the past decade, MLPs have produced average annual returns of 6.8 percent. Comparatively, utilities and real estate trusts, also known for their income potential, have averaged about a 4 percent yield.

* MLPs generally have two classes of owners, the general partner and the limited partner. The general partner interest of an MLP is typically owned by a major energy company, an investment fund, or the direct management of the MLP. The general partner, which controls the operations and management of the assets, typically owns a small portion of the limited partner.

* Unlike public companies such as Exxon and Apple, which are owned by shareholders, most MLPs are governed by their general partner and shareholders in the limited partner have no voting rights.

SOURCE: Alerian, an independent provider of MLP and energy infrastructure market intelligence (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)