By Ayesha Rascoe
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The Obama administration's
rush to tackle climate change with new energy efficiency
standards on grocery-store freezers has drawn fire from
companies that in the past backed tighter benchmarks but say the
latest rules are technically flawed and could drive some
manufacturers out of business.
The rules could backfire by raising prices for users, who
may then opt to hold onto old, less efficient equipment,
according to a trade organization that has challenged the
regulations in federal court.
Business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have
also criticized the White House's use of "social cost of carbon"
calculations, which aim to put a dollar value on the impact of
pollution, to justify stricter efficiency measures.
Without action from a divided Congress, the White House has
focused on using executive actions and regulations from the U.S.
Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency to
propel Obama's "Climate Action Plan."
Opponents say the administration, in racing to roll out
various regulations during Obama's second term, risks
sacrificing business interests to meet political goals.
The Energy Department has said the standards for walk-in
coolers and walk-in freezers would save consumers nearly $450
billion. In 2030 the annual savings would equal 0.5 percent of
total U.S. commercial energy use in 2014, the DOE said.
The rules addressing equipment such as large walk-in
freezers found in supermarkets are a key element of energy
efficiency standards announced by Obama in May during a speech
at a California Wal-Mart store.
Makers of those products say the standards are not
technically feasible at this time. That echoes industry
criticism that EPA regulations on new power plants call for
technology that is not available on a commercial scale.
The Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute
(AHRI) said significant technical errors embedded in the
efficiency standards for walk-in freezers would prevent the
realization of the trumpeted gains.
AHRI members such as Johnson Controls, Lennox
International and United Technologies could be
among those affected by the rule.
"It makes a great press release, but when you actually look
at the energy savings achieved it's much less," AHRI President
Stephen Yurek told Reuters.
AHRI has filed federal lawsuits asking for a judicial review
of the walk-in freezer rule and a rule finalized in February
setting standards for commercial refrigeration equipment.
The group is awaiting a response from the DOE. If the agency
agrees, the court proceedings would be moot; otherwise, the suit
could drag on for up to two years.
A business coalition including the Chamber of Commerce and
the American Petroleum Institute, calling the rules "flawed,"
zeroed in on the use of the social cost of carbon, a monetary
estimate of how pollution affects health, weather and other
factors.
This year the administration increased its 2020 SCC estimate
to $43 per tonne, up 58 percent from the previous estimate made
in 2010, after a multi-agency review.
By not reflecting the EPA's actions to address sources of
carbon, the Energy Department could wind up double counting any
drop in emissions from rules such as the freezer standards,
critics say.
"The result may be to promote excessive and economically
unjustified regulations," the coalition said of the rule on
walk-in freezers.
Electric utilities and oil companies are currently battling
with the administration over the scope of climate rules, but
AHRI has generally supported higher efficiency levels.
Some of the minimum standards for commercial refrigeration
equipment are above the levels required for products to receive
the EPA's Energy Star designation awarded to the most efficient
products available for consumers, AHRI said.
If the rules stand, smaller manufacturers that cannot afford
to redesign products may be forced out of business, the group
said.
Critics also say the Energy Department failed to fully
consider input from the industry on highly technical aspects of
the standards in its haste to finish the regulations.
The Energy Department said the rule-making process included
"multiple public comment periods during which manufacturers,
other stakeholders" could weigh in.
Robert Wilkins, vice president of public affairs at Danfoss
Group, maker of industrial components, said he attended public
meetings the DOE held regarding the standards where government
officials could not explain how they arrived at some of the
assumptions underpinning the rules.
"They are using assumptions that are wishes and dreams,"
Wilkins said.
(The DOE's 76-page cooler and freezer rules: www.regulations.gov/#
!documentDetail;D=EERE-2008-BT-STD-0015-0141
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Ros Krasny and Leslie
Adler)