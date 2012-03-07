March 7 President Barack Obama travels on
Wednesday to the electoral battleground of North Carolina, where
he will promote plans to boost green cars and trucks as he
defends his energy record against a wave of Republican attacks.
Visiting a truck plant near Charlotte, Obama is expected to
speak about clean energy and jobs as the White House works to
ensure the president wins North Carolina in the Nov. 6 election.
Obama narrowly took the state in 2008 in the first Democratic
win in North Carolina in decades.
As the race toward the November election picks up speed,
both first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden have
made visits to North Carolina, where voters will take part in
the state's Republican primary on May 8.
Republican candidate Mitt Romney failed to land a knockout
blow on rival Rick Santorum in this week's 'Super Tuesday'
nominating contests, threatening a drawn-out battle to choose a
nominee to face against Obama this fall.
The economy and jobs will be pivotal issues for
voters in November, while high gasoline prices have prompted
Republican attacks against Obama's energy policies.
Wednesday's visit to North Carolina, where Obama needs to
win over blue-collar voters, will reflect White House efforts to
link energy innovation to job creation by highlighting steps to
improve fuel efficiency and cut U.S. dependence on foreign oil.
While economists had feared the U.S. economy would slow
sharply at the start of this year, that pessimism has been
shaken off by a string of surprisingly solid data that paints a
picture of a building recovery.
Such encouraging signals may be cold comfort to out-of-work
Americans in states like North Carolina, which has one of the
country's highest unemployment rates at over 10 percent,
according to the Labor Department, versus 8.3 percent
nationally.
"The economy is getting stronger, and the recovery is
speeding up. And the question now is, how do we make sure that
it keeps going?" Obama asked during remarks to business
executives on Tuesday.
Facing Republican attacks on energy, the White House has
touted an increase in domestic oil production and stressed that
rising gasoline prices at home are due largely to booming demand
abroad and to volatility on world markets.
Administration officials said that during his visit to the
Daimler Trucks North America factory near Charlotte, the
president will speak about proposals that would, as part of his
'all-of-the-above' energy plan, encourage the use of alternate
fuels and more green technology.
The president's proposals would set aside $1 billion to
encourage the use by communities of advanced vehicles, expand
tax incentives for electric cars and alternative-fuel trucks,
and fund research into vehicle and battery technology. Much of
the proposed policy would require congressional approval.
Republicans seeking to deny Obama a second term are trying
to pin higher prices at the pump on the president's tax and
environmental policies they say have hindered domestic
production and kept the United States at the mercy of imports.
