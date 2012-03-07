* Obama visits swing state North Carolina, talks energy and
jobs
* Says Republicans "not telling the truth" on campaign trail
* Announces $1 billion 'challenge' to encourage green cars
By Missy Ryan
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C., March 7 President
Barack Obama, under Republican attack for high gas prices that
could harm his re-election bid, urged Americans on Wednesday to
have faith in alternative fuels and accused rivals of not
telling the truth about the rising cost of energy.
For the second time in less than a week, Obama railed
against "phony" quick fixes to the nation's energy challenge as
he visited the election battleground state of North Carolina.
It was another chance for Obama to draw a sharp distinction
with his Republican challengers, who he says can talk of easy
solutions on the campaign trail that he cannot consider as
president. On Tuesday, citing his duty as commander in chief, he
took a similar tack when he chided Republicans for "beating the
drums of war" over Iran's nuclear program.
"We are not going to be able to just drill our way
out of the problem of high gas prices," Obama told workers at a
Daimler Trucks North America factory that makes vehicles that
run on natural gas.
"Anyone who tells you otherwise either doesn't know what
they are talking about or they are not telling you the truth."
His visit to North Carolina, where Obama needs to
win over blue-collar voters, reflects a White House effort to
link energy innovation to job creation by highlighting steps to
improve fuel efficiency and cut U.S. dependence on foreign oil.
"We may not get there in one (presidential) term," Obama
said. "It is going to take us a while to wean ourselves off of
the old and grab the new. But we're going to meet this
challenge."
Obama's trip on Wednesday comes on the heels of the most
important night in the Republican primaries thus far. Republican
candidate Mitt Romney failed to land a knockout blow on rival
Rick Santorum in this week's "Super Tuesday" nominating
contests, threatening a drawn-out battle to choose a nominee to
face against Obama this fall.
WORRY ON THE TRAIL
Romney, Santorum and Newt Gingrich, in addition to
Republican lawmakers, have all hit Obama for what they say are
his failed energy policies. With gas possibly heading to $5 a
gallon this summer, candidates have targeted voters worried
about the impact of gas on their pocketbooks just as the economy
shows signs of picking up steam.
Economic uncertainty weighs heavily in states like North
Carolina, which has one of the country's highest unemployment
rates at more than 10 percent, according to the Labor
Department, compared to 8.3 percent nationally.
Both first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Joe Biden
have made visits to North Carolina, where voters will take part
in the state's Republican primary on May 8.
In the face of increasingly strident Republican attacks,
Obama has heralded an increase in domestic oil production and
stressed that rising gasoline prices at home are due largely to
booming demand abroad and to volatility on world markets.
Obama's long-term fixes include raising fuel economy
standards and providing incentives for Americans to make and buy
products that run on alternative energy.
The president's proposals, which he discussed after touring
the factory near Charlotte, would set aside $1 billion for a
national "challenge" to encourage the use by communities of
advanced vehicles.
He also wants to expand tax incentives for electric cars and
alternative-fuel trucks to $10,000 from the current $7,500 and
fund research into vehicle and battery technology. Much of the
proposed policy was previewed in the president's 2013 budget and
would require approval from a Congress mired in gridlock.
(Additional reporting by Alister Bull and Patricia Zengerle;
Editing by Mary Milliken and Anthony Boadle)