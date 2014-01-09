UPDATE 1-Uganda says seeking $500 million loan from China for roads in oil area
* Uganda's total external debt stood at $10.3 bln in May 2016 (Adds background on IMF concerns about Uganda's reliance on foreign credit)
WASHINGTON Jan 9 President Barack Obama on Thursday directed his administration to conduct a broad review focused on infrastructure required for "transporting, transmitting, and delivering energy," the White House said.
In a memo establishing the Quadrennial Energy Review, Obama said a related task force would develop recommendations and submit a report to the president every four years beginning with the first one by Jan. 31, 2015. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Uganda's total external debt stood at $10.3 bln in May 2016 (Adds background on IMF concerns about Uganda's reliance on foreign credit)
FRANKFURT, March 22 With rivals joining forces all around, Germany's BASF has been eyeing a surprise foray into generic pesticides, although the issue is on hold while it looks to snap up assets being spun off in those mergers.
* Ex-communist European states want less reliance on Russian gas (Adds detail, quotes)