By Jeff Mason and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Jan 9 President Barack Obama on
Thursday ordered a broad review of the country's energy
infrastructure, noting that factors such as rising demand and
climate change have put increased pressure on the aging system.
In a statement announcing the launch of a Quadrennial Energy
Review, the White House said an associated task force would
spend the next year studying the systems required for
"transporting, transmitting, and delivering energy."
The first report, with recommendations, would be due Jan.
31, 2015.
"Our current infrastructure is increasingly challenged by
transformations in energy supply, markets, and patterns of end
use; issues of aging and capacity; impacts of climate change;
and cyber and physical threats," said the president's memo
establishing the review.
"Any vulnerability in this infrastructure may be exacerbated
by the increasing interdependencies of energy systems with
water, telecommunications, transportation, and emergency
response systems."
The task force report would serve as a "roadmap" to address
such challenges, the memo said.
Plans for the Quadrennial Energy Review, known as a QER,
have been underway for months. Global energy markets have been
transformed by a boom in U.S. shale oil and natural gas
production, and the administration must deal with issues
including pipelines, fracking and tranport of crude oil by rail.
There have also been calls to allow exports of U.S. crude.
The White House noted that domestic oil production has grown
more than 50 percent since Obama took office in 2009 and natural
gas production was at its highest-ever levels, conditions that
were testing aging U.S. infrastructure.
Some lawmakers, including Lisa Murkowski of oil-rich Alaska,
the top Republican on the Senate Energy Committee, are pressing
the government to end a decades-old ban on exporting U.S. crude
oil.
Energy experts welcomed the move.
"This action taken by the White House is a smart one," said
Margot Anderson, executive director of think tank Bipartisan
Policy Center's Energy Project. "A bipartisan group of senators
has introduced a bill calling for a QER in the last few
Congresses, and many think tanks and groups off the Hill have
also hailed the utility of a QER."
The idea of a QER has been in discussion for years. It was
one of the recommendations made last March by the president's
high-profile Council of Advisors on Science and Technology for
his second-term climate strategy.
Obama also called for the QER in a June speech unveiling his
climate change action plan.
The review would be similar to the energy department's
ongoing Quadrennial Technology Review, which assesses the
agency's technology policies. It also resembles the Defense
Department's Quadrennial Defense Review, which assesses current
threats, challenges and capabilities to better address future
conflicts.
David Pumphrey, a former deputy assistant secretary for
international energy cooperation at the Department of Energy,
said the January 2015 deadline was aggressive given the amount
of work required to bring the involved agencies together.
"I think this is an important effort to try to come up with
something that's been very difficult in the past, which is
integrating a wide variety of views in the administration about
the various aspects of energy policy," said Pumphrey, now a
senior adviser at the Center for Strategic & International
Studies, a Washington-based think-tank.
He said it was possible that big policy decisions, such as
the issue of U.S. oil exports, would be timed so as not to
pre-empt the results of the QER.
