PALO ALTO, Calif., June 13 David O'Reilly, the
former head of Chevron Corp, believes the United States
will be importing oil for at least the next two decades despite
a recent surge in domestic production from newly developed shale
basins.
While O'Reilly was upbeat about the potential for supplying
enough natural gas and coal for U.S. electricity, he said the
country should worry about its transportation system given its
reliance on oil - barring a technological breakthrough.
"I do believe that we will still be importing oil 20 to 25
years from now, and that is the one area of vulnerability we
have in our supply system," O'Reilly, now chairman of the
National Petroleum Council, said at an energy policy conference
at Stanford University.
O'Reilly, who was Chevron CEO for a decade and joined the
boards of Saudi Aramco and engineering group Bechtel in 2010,
said he saw potential for U.S. conversion of its abundant
natural gas supply to liquids to power vehicle engines.
David Seaton, CEO of Bechtel rival Fluor Corp, told
Reuters last month he also expected gas-to-liquid conversion to
take off in the United States before exports because the
economics of shipping liquefied natural gas would be severely
altered if gas prices rise substantially from their current
level near 10-year lows..
The conference at Stanford hosted by The Hamilton Project,
an economic policy initiative launched by the Brookings
Institution think tank, also heard discussions of LNG exports
and the potential for developing cleaner energy sources when
natural gas prices are so cheap.
Well-known Silicon Valley venture capitalist Vinod Khosla,
rejecting predictions by fellow panelists that a shift in U.S.
energy consumption would take decades, pointed to the general
inaccuracies of forecasts that stretch so far into the future.
"Whenever anyone says 'in 2020', shut your ears and ignore
it," he said.
