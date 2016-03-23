(Repeats with no changes)
By Ross Kerber and Michael Erman
BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 23 More cash, lower
targets and bigger share awards - not all U.S. energy bosses are
feeling the full impact of tumbling oil prices in their
paychecks.
Some oil and gas companies are making it easier for their
top managers to meet performance goals or are offering more cash
as a prolonged oil slump keeps share prices at lows not seen in
five years, filings show.
Among the beneficiaries are bosses of both solid performers
and struggling companies, and the changes may rankle investors
facing losses.
Oilfield services company Schlumberger NV, for
example, used lower earnings targets for the second half of
2015, which helped its CEO Paal Kibsgaard receive total pay of
$18.3 million, only slightly below the 2014 level. The company's
shares fell 18 percent last year, about half the decline of its
index and have since recovered about 7 percent.
Linn Energy, meanwhile, whose shares nosedived 87
percent last year under the weight of its swelling debt and
dwindling financing options, announced a new incentive plan last
month for its top executives that focuses more on cash rather
than stock.
Dallas-based oil and gas exploration company Exco Resources
Inc will offer its directors restricted stock worth
$140,000 a year - about 10 times the value of shares awarded in
2014, according to securities filings, even though its shares
fell 43 percent last year.
In another example, Halcon Resources Corp - built by
its CEO Floyd Wilson, who has made a fortune launching and
selling off oil companies - disclosed in a securities filing
last week that Wilson received $3 million and three other top
executives $800,000 each in exchange for an agreement to stay
for at least another year.
A representative for Halcon, which has hired financial and
legal advisors to navigate the downturn, did not return
messages.
Schlumberger declined to comment beyond its recent proxy
statement. An Exco representative said the new plan makes its
director pay more competitive and aligns their compensation with
performance of the company.
A representative for Linn Energy told Reuters in February
the compensation changes were designed to ensure management
stayed on to secure the company's future. The
company did not respond to requests for further comment.
Offering executives financial incentives to stay through
upheaval, be it a merger or restructuring, is a common practice.
ONE WAY BET?
But whatever the merits, frequent changes in incentives "can
absolutely undercut the relationship between pay and
performance," said Ken Bertsch, head of the Council of
Institutional Investors, whose members include big pension funds
and asset managers.
Anne Simpson, who oversees corporate governance at the
$279.5 billion California Public Employees' Retirement System,
told Reuters that it planned to take a hard look at pay
adjustments in coming months when proxy votes are due.
"Performance is not a one way bet, paying off on the way up,
and never going down," she said in an e-mailed response.
A Reuters analysis of filings through mid-March showed that
a number of companies changed their payout plans for leaders in
ways that shielded them from the collapse in oil prices, even as
they continued to slash other spending and lay off thousands of
workers. Since November 2014 Schlumberger alone has laid off
34,000 people, or about a quarter of its workforce.
Most companies, however, paid their top executives less in
2015 to reflect falling profits and share prices amid crude's
more than 60 percent fall since mid-2014, compensation
consultants said. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1Pa5AFT)
"A lot of wealth has come off the table for senior
executives in the span of 18 months," said Mike Halloran, senior
partner at consulting firm Mercer.
Halloran estimates 2015 executive pay at large energy firms
fell by a fifth on average. That compares with a 24 percent drop
in the energy sector index
For example, John Lindsay, CEO of contract driller Helmerich
& Payne Inc. saw his total pay drop by nearly a quarter to
$3.7 million for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 after the company
skipped bonus payments for top executives citing missed
performance targets.
Exxon Mobil Corp, the largest energy company, has
yet to release all details on compensation paid to its CEO Rex
Tillerson. However, his total $33.1 million package in 2014
included $21.4 million in 225,000 shares granted on Nov. 25,
2014 and although he received the same number of shares last
November, they were worth $3.1 million less.
Many publicly-traded energy companies will detail their 2015
pay, including annual bonuses, in proxy filings beginning this
month and those that bucked the trend are likely to face
particular scrutiny.
Schlumberger's 2015 compensation for its CEO Kibsgaard
included an incentive payment of $3.3 million. It rose from $2.9
million in 2014 after the company used lower earnings targets
for the second half of the year, citing in its recent proxy "the
continued challenges of the industry."
That payment would be roughly unchanged had Schlumberger
used the same targets for the whole year, estimated Chris
Crawford, president of compensation consultant Longnecker &
Associates.
At the Houston-based Linn Energy, which warned on March 15
it might have to file for bankruptcy, CEO Mark
Ellis is now eligible for cash payments of up to $6.9 million
this year. In 2014, when Ellis made $10 million, about the
average of recent years, $7.6 million of that was in stock.
For its part, Exco, which has hired Credit Suisse as its
restructuring advisor to help lighten its debt load, boosted the
stock award for its non-employee directors.
Exco representative Chris Peracchi said the move aimed to
make directors' pay more competitive and was not meant to shield
them against the downturn since shares could still lose value.
John Groton, director of equity research at Thrivent Asset
Management, which has investments in energy companies though not
in Exco, questioned the move's rationale. Among other things, he
said, the slump has made it easier to find talented people to
serve on boards.
Exco's new plan, Groton said, was "just egregious."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Michael Erman in New
York; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Tomasz Janowski)