UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
Sept 5 U.S. oil refiners are expected to shut 215,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity in the week to Sept. 9, reducing last week's shut capacity by more than half, data from research company IIR Energy showed Monday.
Following are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in thousand bpd: Week ending Offline capacity 09/09/2011 215 09/02/2011 546 08/26/2011 283 08/19/2011 285 08/12/2011 597 08/05/2011 465 07/29/2011 423
Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available.
Previous weekly outage values may adjust post-facto due to unplanned outage events.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we