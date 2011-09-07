Sept 7 The volume of capacity expected to be shut by U.S. refiners dropped by almost half, to 293,000 barrels per day (bpd), to the week ending Sept. 9, data from research company IIR Energy showed on Wednesday.

Here are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in thousand bpd: Week ending Offline capacity 09/09/2011 293 09/02/2011 579 08/26/2011 283 08/19/2011 285 08/12/2011 597 08/05/2011 465 07/29/2011 423

Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available.

Previous weekly outage values may adjust post-facto due to unplanned outage events.

For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com

(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)