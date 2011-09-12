Sept 12 U.S. oil refiners expected to shut
528,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity to the week ending
Sept. 16, from 293,000 bpd the week before, data from research
company IIR Energy showed on Monday.
Here are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in thousand
bpd:
Week ending Offline capacity
09/16/2011 528
09/09/2011 293
09/02/2011 579
08/26/2011 283
08/19/2011 285
08/12/2011 597
08/05/2011 465
07/29/2011 423
Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy
data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners
across the country. The figure for the current week will be
revised in subsequent days as more information is available.
Previous weekly outage values may adjust post-facto due to
unplanned outage events.
For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at
iirteam@iirenergy.com
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)