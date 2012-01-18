Jan 18 U.S. oil refiners are expected to shut 937,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity in the week to Jan. 20, up from 636,000 bpd of shut capacity the week before, data from research company IIR Energy showed on Wednesday.

Following are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in thousand bpd: Week ending Offline capacity 01/27/2012 950 01/20/2012 937 01/13/2012 636 01/06/2012 441 12/30/2011 375 12/23/2011 440 12/16/2011 312

Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available.

For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore)