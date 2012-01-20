Jan 20 U.S. oil refining capacity offline
is expected to be at 950,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the week
to Jan. 27, down from 951,000 bpd of shut capacity this week,
data from research company IIR Energy showed on Friday.
IIR also expected refiners to shut 776,000 bpd of capacity
in the week to Feb. 3.
Following are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in
thousand bpd:
Week ending Offline capacity
02/03/2012 776
01/27/2012 950
01/20/2012 951
01/13/2012 636
01/06/2012 441
12/30/2011 375
12/23/2011 440
Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy
data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners
across the country. The figure for the current week will be
revised in subsequent days as more information is available.
For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at
iirteam@iirenergy.com
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore)