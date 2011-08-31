GLOBAL MARKET-Wall St rises on earnings despite oil price pressure, dollar climbs
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
Aug 31 Total U.S. refining capacity that is offline this week is set to rise by 167,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a week ago to 450,000 bpd, data from IIR Energy showed on Wednesday.
Here are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in thousand bpd: Week ending Offline capacity 09/02/2011 450 08/26/2011 283 08/19/2011 285 08/12/2011 597 08/05/2011 465 07/29/2011 423
Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available.
Previous weekly outage values may adjust post-facto due to unplanned outage events.
For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.