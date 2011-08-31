Aug 31 Total U.S. refining capacity that is offline this week is set to rise by 167,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a week ago to 450,000 bpd, data from IIR Energy showed on Wednesday.

Here are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in thousand bpd: Week ending Offline capacity 09/02/2011 450 08/26/2011 283 08/19/2011 285 08/12/2011 597 08/05/2011 465 07/29/2011 423

Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available.

Previous weekly outage values may adjust post-facto due to unplanned outage events.

For more information see www.iirenergy.com/ or contact at iirteam@iirenergy.com (Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)