Sept 2 U.S. oil refiners shut 546,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity in the week to Sept. 2, almost double from last week's offline capacity of 283,000 bpd, data from IIR Energy showed on Friday.

Here are IIR figures for the week ending Friday in thousand bpd: Week ending Offline capacity 09/02/2011 546 08/26/2011 283 08/19/2011 285 08/12/2011 597 08/05/2011 465 07/29/2011 423

Note: The offline capacity figure is based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the country. The figure for the current week will be revised in subsequent days as more information is available.

Previous weekly outage values may adjust post-facto due to unplanned outage events.

