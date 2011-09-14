* Given time, electric industry could meet new rules-FERC
* Republicans want to undo environmental rules
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 U.S. power plants can
comply with new environmental rules without disrupting the
supply of electricity if providers and local authorities have
time to plan for the changes, energy regulators told
congressional Republicans seeking to unwind the rules.
"I believe this nation can retire a significant amount of
existing generation," said Philip Moeller, a Republican member
of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
"The key questions are which plants are going to be
retired, where are they, and what is a manageable time frame."
Republicans in Congress have vowed to block many of the
Environmental Protection Agency's new rules -- which include
restricting air pollution across state lines and limiting many
pollutants. They say the rules would raise electricity costs
and stifle job creation. [ID:nN1E77320P]
Wednesday's meeting was called by the Republican-controlled
House of Representatives' Subcommittee on Energy and Power to
consider a range of reports, including one by FERC staff, that
estimate the EPA's rules could reduce the generation of energy
by as much as 80 gigawatts.
"We will go beyond the question of how much it will cost to
turn on the lights and address...whether we can depend on the
lights to go on at all," said committee Chairman Ed Whitfield
in prepared remarks. "We need much better answers to these
reliability concerns than we have gotten thus far."
FERC commissioners said many of the studies were done
before the EPA finalized its rules. State and local assessments
will provide a clearer picture of the regulations' likely
impact, FERC chairman Jon Wellinghoff said.
Commissioners urged flexibility in compliance for smaller
plants or those in locations that would be disproportionately
affected by a power plant closing.
"Smaller plants are typically older and dirtier, but there
are advantages in the system to smaller plants," Moeller said.
"They ramp up and down faster, might be in locations where
voltage support is key."
Democratic lawmakers on the committee sought to portray
their Republican counterparts as sacrificing the health of
Americans to generate energy. Ed Markey, one of the authors of
failed climate change legislation two years ago, called it the
"tension here between air quality and air conditioning."
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by David Gregorio)