WASHINGTON, July 8 The White House said on
Wednesday it was open to working with Congress on a bill that
would invest in disease research and would be paid for with
sales of oil from U.S. emergency reserves.
The House of Representatives is considering a bipartisan
bill that would increase funding for the U.S. National
Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration to
boost research and approvals of new treatments for rare
diseases.
Funding for the measure would come from selling 80 million
barrels of oil a year over eight years from the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve, emergency stockpiles that currently hold more
than 690 million barrels of oil.
The White House expressed general support for the bill but
expressed concern about increasing funding without addressing
mandatory spending caps known as sequestration.
"The administration reiterates the critical importance of
making the investments necessary to modernize the Strategic
Petroleum Reserve and ensure it continues to support U.S. energy
security," the White House said in a statement.
The Energy Department has said it wants to improve the
Strategic Petroleum Reserve's infrastructure and make other
changes to the way the reserve can be tapped.
The House is expected to vote on the bill as early as this
week. But it could face obstacles in the Senate, where the head
of the Senate Energy Committee, Republican Lisa Murkowski of
Alaska, has said she opposes using money from any drawdown of
the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for purposes other than energy
security.
