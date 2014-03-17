ANALYSIS-France likely a frequent power importer in years to come
* Frontrunner Macron plans to cut nuclear, add 26 GW renewables
March 17 The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday released results from its bid to sell 5 million barrels of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell were among the apparently successful bidders, along with independent refiners Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum and foreign trading firm Mercuria, documents show.
This is the first test sale from the reserve since 1990.
* Frontrunner Macron plans to cut nuclear, add 26 GW renewables
BRUSSELS, March 13 The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which aims to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea is not a "project of common interest" to the EU, the European Union's competition commissioner said on Monday.
* Extension would be its second after postponement a month ago