March 17 The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday released results from its bid to sell 5 million barrels of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell were among the apparently successful bidders, along with independent refiners Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum and foreign trading firm Mercuria, documents show.

This is the first test sale from the reserve since 1990.