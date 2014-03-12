Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday that it has been discussing the release of 5 million barrels of crude from its emergency reserves for "many months" and the sale was timed to work with Gulf Coast refineries' maintenance cycles.
"The release of up to 5 million additional barrels of sour crude into the marketplace through the proposed test sale is expected to have minimal market impact," the department said in a statement.
The Energy Department last did a test sale to check how well its reserves infrastructure and distribution system was operating in 1990, but the reserves have been tapped several times since for emergencies. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.