WASHINGTON Feb 25 The United States should
adopt "comprehensive" policies that move the nation closer to
energy self-sufficiency, including greater access to promising
areas of production and a light hand in regulation, the Business
Roundtable said on Monday.
Among other things, the association of CEOs of leading U.S.
companies called on Congress and the Obama administration to
increase access to onshore and offshore federal lands for
production of oil, natural gas and coal.
The group also called for the "expeditious" approval of
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, which would
link Alberta's oil sands to refineries and ports in Texas.
The CEOs said that federal authorities should "respect" the
traditional role played by states in regulating oil and natural
gas activity and added that over-regulating would risk putting
some promising fracking areas off-limits.