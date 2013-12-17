By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. taxpayers will forgo
more than $1 billion in revenue in the next decade now that
officials have dropped plans to increase royalty rates for
drilling on federal land, a report released on Tuesday
concluded.
Officials have for years considered boosting the royalty
rate for onshore oil and gas development as a way to protect
taxpayers' stake in a domestic energy boom.
But the U.S. Department of the Interior has lately decided
to drop those plans, according to a report from the Government
Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress.
"According to Interior officials, the department does not
have enough information to determine how to adjust onshore
royalty rates," the GAO said in a study of royalty collections
on fossil fuels.
Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and chairman of the
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, requested the
study.
Advances in drilling technology have unlocked vast fossil
fuel deposits in North Dakota, east Texas and elsewhere in
recent years, pushing domestic oil and gas production up
sharply.
U.S. crude oil output is surging faster than expected and
will touch a historic high by 2016, according to data released
on Monday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of
the Department of Energy.
Drillers now pay a 12.5 percent royalty on oil and gas
pulled from federal land. Since 2009, Interior officials have
contemplated increasing the government's take to match global
standards, according to the GAO report.
Officials last year drafted plans for an 18.75 percent
royalty for onshore oil production but decided to put those
plans on ice, according to the GAO report.
In Texas, the royalty rate is 25 percent.
President George W. Bush twice increased royalty rates for
drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, and Ken Salazar, President
Barack Obama's first Interior secretary, said in 2011 that a
boost to onshore royalties was due.
In his 2014 budget proposal, Obama said "adjusting onshore
royalty rates" was a priority.
About a third of U.S. oil and gas comes from federal land
managed by the Interior Department, and its oversight of energy
development has been singled out by the GAO among agencies most
vulnerable to fraud, waste or abuse.
Current Interior Secretary Sally Jewell has said taxpayers
must be protected in sales of fossil fuels that come from
federal land.
An Interior Department official did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
