(Adds official comment)
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON Dec 17 U.S. taxpayers will forgo
more than $1 billion in revenue in the next decade now that
officials have dropped plans to increase royalty rates for
drilling on federal land, a report released on Tuesday
concluded.
Officials have for years considered boosting the royalty
rate for onshore oil and gas development as a way to protect
taxpayers' stake in a domestic energy boom.
But the U.S. Department of the Interior has lately decided
to drop those plans, according to a report from the Government
Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress.
"According to Interior officials, the department does not
have enough information to determine how to adjust onshore
royalty rates," the GAO said in a study of royalty collections
on fossil fuels.
An Interior official on Tuesday said the agency is committed
to eventually updating onshore royalties much like the reforms
during the President George W. Bush term that twice increased
the government take for offshore oil and gas development.
"It remains a high priority to modernize the regulatory
regime for onshore royalty rates that ensures a fair return to
American taxpayers," said spokeswoman Jessica Kershaw.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell, a former chief executive
for outdoor retailer REI, has the financial know-how to bring
those reforms to life, conservation activists said.
"As a former CEO in the cabinet, Secretary Jewell can
deliver a dose of common sense and business sense to this
issue," said Jessica Goad of the Center for American Progress, a
liberal think tank that advises the Obama White House.
ENERGY BOOM
Advances in drilling technology have unlocked vast fossil
fuel deposits in North Dakota, east Texas and elsewhere in
recent years, pushing domestic oil and gas production up
sharply.
U.S. crude oil output is surging faster than expected and
will touch a historic high by 2016, according to data released
on Monday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of
the Department of Energy.
Drillers now pay a 12.5 percent royalty on oil and gas
pulled from federal land. Since 2009, Interior officials have
contemplated increasing the government's take to match global
standards, according to the GAO report.
Officials last year drafted plans for an 18.75 percent
royalty for onshore oil production but decided to put those
plans on ice, according to the GAO report.
In Texas, the royalty rate is 25 percent.
"Today's report drives home the point that Interior may not
be keeping up with the times," said Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon
Democrat and chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources
Committee, who requested the GAO study.
Interior estimates that boosting onshore oil and gas royalty
rates to 18.75 percent could deliver more than $1.25 billion in
additional revenue over a decade, the GAO said.
President George W. Bush twice increased royalty rates for
drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, and Ken Salazar, President
Barack Obama's first Interior secretary, said in 2011 that a
boost to onshore royalties was due.
In his 2014 budget proposal, Obama said "adjusting onshore
royalty rates" was a priority.
About a third of U.S. oil and gas comes from federal land
managed by the Interior Department, and its oversight of energy
development has been singled out by the GAO among agencies most
vulnerable to fraud, waste or abuse.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Gunna
Dickson)