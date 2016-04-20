WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Senate passed the
first energy bill in nine years on Wednesday, legislation that
contains modest measures popular with both Republicans and
Democrats to modernize the power grid and speed the permitting
process for liquefied natural gas exports.
The bill passed 85-12. It attempts to protect the power grid
from an expected rise in extreme weather events, such as ice
storms and hurricanes, and from cyber attacks. It also aims to
spur innovations in storage of power from wind and solar energy.
The House passed a similar bill last year.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan)