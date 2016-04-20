(Adds analyst on bill's chances of final passage)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Senate passed the
first broad energy bill in nine years on Wednesday, legislation
containing modest measures popular with both Republicans and
Democrats to modernize the power grid and speed the permitting
process for liquefied natural gas exports.
The bill, which passed 85-12, attempts to protect the power
grid from extreme weather events such as ice storms and
hurricanes, and from cyber attacks. It also aims to spur
innovations in storage of power from wind and solar energy.
The House of Representatives passed a similar bill last
year.
The Energy Policy and Modernization Act would increase U.S.
exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), eventually helping to
give European consumers alternatives to relying mainly on Russia
for gas.
After disagreements held the bill up for months, senators
last week dropped measures from the bill to aid Flint, Michigan
overcome a drinking water crisis, in which children have been
exposed to dangerous levels of lead, and on offshore drilling.
Lawmakers from both the House and Senate will next iron out
differences over the bill. The Senate bill, for instance,
requires the Department of Energy to issue a decision on LNG
projects within 45 days of an environmental assessment, while
the House bill directs the DOE to make the decision on permits
after 30 days.
Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington state who
co-sponsored the bill, said shortly before it passed that she
hoped the chambers would move quickly "so that we can realize
the opportunity to help our businesses and consumers plan for
the energy future."
The White House has signaled that President Barack Obama
would sign the Senate bill.
Energy policy analyst Kevin Book of ClearView Energy
Partners said the chances the bill would be signed into law this
year were about 65 percent, because the White House has had some
differences with the House bill.
Charlie Riedl, the head of industry group the Center for
Liquefied Natural Gas, said the vote was a "big step forward"
and that certainty about the regulatory process is "crucial" for
projects that cost billions of dollars to build.
Rob Cowin, director of government affairs at the Union of
Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit group, said the bill falls
"far short" of what is needed to promote wind and solar power,
but is "better than doing nothing."
The Senate on Tuesday passed several amendments to the bill,
including restricting most sales from the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve when oil prices are low.
