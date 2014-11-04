WASHINGTON Nov 4 The White House is monitoring
the global oil supply and demand situation but has no comment on
whether it might look at replenishing the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve, presidential spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.
With domestic production booming and oil prices down,
Earnest was asked at a media briefing if the Obama
administration would consider replenishing the SPR. The SPR,
designed to hold 727 million barrels, currently holds
about 690 million barrels.
"The administration, in particular the experts in the
administration, are closely and continuously monitoring the
global oil supply and demand situation," Earnest said, noting
any announcements about SPR would come from the Energy
Department.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu)