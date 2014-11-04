(New throughout, adds details from briefing)

By Roberta Rampton

WASHINGTON Nov 4 Plunging oil prices have given U.S. consumers a break at the gasoline pump, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday, but he declined to say whether the government would take advantage of the price slide to top up the U.S. emergency oil supply.

Asked whether the oil price slide had implications for President Barack Obama's economic, energy or climate policies, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the growth in U.S. energy production in recent years had helped the U.S. economy.

"There are many families across the country that feel like they benefit from the fall in prices at the pump that they see," Earnest said at a briefing. Falling gasoline prices can stimulate the broader economy, giving consumers more funds to spend on other things.

"As we move forward and we continue to look for opportunities to expand economic growth, to create jobs and expand economic opportunity for middle-class families, the American energy sector will continue to be an important part of that," he said.

Earnest said he was not aware of any discussion at the White House about replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the country's emergency stockpile of crude oil which is about 5 percent shy of capacity. He said any announcement about that would come from the Department of Energy.

Crude oil prices fell more than 3 percent at one point on Tuesday to their lowest level since October 2011. A day earlier, Saudi Arabia cut export prices to the United States, a move analysts said was aimed at slowing booming U.S. crude production.

The SPR was designed to hold 727 million barrels of oil in huge salt caverns along the Gulf of Mexico, but currently has only about 690 million barrels in stock.

"The administration, in particular the experts in the administration, are closely and continuously monitoring the global oil supply and demand situation," Earnest said.

In September, an Energy Department official said officials were engaged in a broad, long-range review of the reserve in light of increased domestic production and declines in imports.