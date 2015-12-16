(Repeats story that was published earlier)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK Dec 16 While many investors have been
wary of taking chances on the battered energy space, a sizeable
minority of Wall Street strategists are betting on a pickup in
oil prices next year and recommending energy stocks.
At least seven of 25 strategists in a recent Reuters poll
cited energy as their contrarian pick for 2016 or said they
expect an upside surprise from oil and energy in 2016.
The integrated oil companies should do best, these
strategists said, with at least a couple of analysts - including
Peter Cardillo of First Standard Financial - forecasting that
oil would top $55 a barrel by the end of 2016.
"I've been doing this for 33 years and virtually any time
I've seen anything as hated as energy is today ... it tends to
be a pretty good investment if you can hold it for six to 12
months," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital
Management in Austin, Texas.
The predictions come as oil prices trade near their lowest
levels since 2008 and have been falling sharply since mid-2014.
U.S. crude oil is now at about $37 a barrel, down more than 65
percent since July 2014. The S&P energy index is down
21.7 percent for the year, the worst-performing of the 10
sectors by far.
Now is the time for investors with at least a one-year time
horizon to buy into energy, said Leo Grohowski, chief investment
officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York, and who
also sees $55 oil next year.
"There's an awful lot of bad news priced into energy and oil
at the moment," said Grohowski, who oversees about $194 billion
in assets. "We would use this as more of an entry point than an
exit point for areas like big oil and the oil services area."
Grohowski likes integrated oil companies for their dividends
and oil services companies for the deals and restructuring,
though he declined to name specific companies. He said BNY
Mellon Wealth Management has moved to a "modest overweight" in
its sector exposure in some of its portfolios.
Phipps said energy is attractive because of the
"extraordinary bearishness" surrounding oil and energy stocks.
His firm in October added an 8 percent allocation to one of its
portfolios through the Energy Select Sector exchange-traded fund
. The fund is down 21.3 percent for the year.
To be sure, Phipps, Grohowski and others are in the
minority. Most strategists polled by Reuters expect oil prices
to remain a risk for stock investors next year and some cited
energy among their least-favorite sectors.
However, Bryant Evans, a portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management in Champaign, Illinois, thinks in 2016 pipeline and
storage companies could be attractive investments. He said his
firm has not added to positions yet, but holds stock in Kinder
Morgan.
While U.S. energy earnings still are expected to be down in
2016 from the current year, the decline is not forecast to be
nearly as steep as it has been.
S&P 500 energy sector earnings are forecast to fall 3.6
percent in 2016 compared with an estimated decline of 58.9
percent for the current year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Linda Stern and
Bernard Orr)