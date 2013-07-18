WASHINGTON, July 18 President Barack Obama's
energy and climate adviser on Thursday dismissed calls by
critics, including oil companies and some Republican lawmakers,
to repeal a federal mandate for the use of renewable fuels.
"Calls to repeal the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) are
nothing but short-sighted," Heather Zichal, deputy assistant to
the president for energy and climate change, said at an event in
Washington sponsored by "The Hill," a media outlet that covers
Congress and the White House.
Zichal said the RFS, which calls for increasing amounts of
biofuels to be blended into U.S. gasoline and diesel supplies,
plays a key role in the administration's push to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions and slash oil imports.
