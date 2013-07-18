WASHINGTON, July 18 President Barack Obama's energy and climate adviser on Thursday dismissed calls by critics, including oil companies and some Republican lawmakers, to repeal a federal mandate for the use of renewable fuels.

"Calls to repeal the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) are nothing but short-sighted," Heather Zichal, deputy assistant to the president for energy and climate change, said at an event in Washington sponsored by "The Hill," a media outlet that covers Congress and the White House.

Zichal said the RFS, which calls for increasing amounts of biofuels to be blended into U.S. gasoline and diesel supplies, plays a key role in the administration's push to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and slash oil imports.

