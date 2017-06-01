June 1 U.S. federal energy regulators said Thursday that Ohio found petroleum hydrocarbon constituents, commonly found in diesel fuel, in drilling fluid samples near a spill that occurred during Energy Transfer Partners' construction of the Rover natural gas pipeline.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said presence of petroleum hydrocarbons "suggests a violation of environmental condition No. 1" of the commission's Feb. 2 order approving construction of the pipeline from Pennsylvania to Ontario.

FERC said its staff continues to investigate the underlying reasons for the spill, environmental impacts and Rover environmental compliance oversight. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)