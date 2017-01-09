HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25
Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to address two major themes of his campaign - limiting refugees entering the country and a wall on the Mexican border.
Jan 9 The Indian Point nuclear plant will shut down by April 2021, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday, under an agreement the state reached with Entergy Corp .
The plant's two operating reactors will be shut in 2020 and in 2021. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Scientific findings by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency staff will likely face a case-by-case review by the Trump administration before being released, a spokesman for President Donald Trump's transition team told NPR in an interview published on Wednesday.
* U.S. govt data shows rising U.S. crude, products inventories