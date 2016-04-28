April 28 Underwater grasses in the Chesapeake Bay have reached their greatest abundance in three decades in another sign of improving health for the biggest U.S. estuary, experts said on Thursday.

The area covered by the grass beds reached 91,621 acres (37,000 hectares) last year, a 21 percent increase from 2014, the Chesapeake Bay Program, a regional partnership that directs Chesapeake Bay restoration, said in a statement.

The area is the most recorded since aerial surveys began in 1984. It also is two years ahead of an interim restoration target set under the 2014 multi-state Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement to clean up the estuary, which has been plagued by overfishing, pollution and sediment run-off.

"Clearly, we are on the right path. And just as clearly, we must continue our efforts if we are to succeed," said Nick DiPasquale, the program's director.

The report cautions that there is no guarantee the expansion will last. Much of the increase comes from widgeon grass, which is known as a boom-and-bust species whose abundance can rise and fall from year to year.

The program's goal is 185,000 acres (75,000 hectares) of underwater grass beds. They are a crucial health indicator since they need clear water to grow and are quick to respond to better water quality.

The vegetation provides food to invertebrates and birds and shelters fish and blue crabs. It also absorbs excess nutrients, traps sediment and slows wave action and erosion.

The Chesapeake Bay Program last week reported that controls put in place between 2009 and 2015 had reduced nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment pollution by an estimated 8 percent, 20 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Nitrogen and phosphorus can fuel the growth of algae blooms that suffocate marine life. Sediment can block sunlight from reaching underwater grasses and smother shellfish.

