Sept 9 An environmental activist from West
Virginia who fought a coal-mining technique that flattened
mountains, died on Sunday at age 66, according to his
foundation.
Larry Gibson, who spent decades trying to halt the mining
practice known as mountaintop removal, in which the tops of
mountains are shaved off to access the coal below, died after
suffering a heart attack on his beloved Kayford Mountain in West
Virginia, his Keeper of the Mountains Foundation said in a
statement.
"Larry traveled across the country, to schools, churches and
a wide range of public gatherings where he spread his simple
gospel about the mountains: 'Love em or leave em; just don't
destroy em,'" the statement said.
Gibson started his fight to preserve his own 50-acre tract
of land on Kayford Mountain, which he has said is surrounded by
one of the largest mountaintop removal coal mines in Appalachia,
a largely impoverished U.S. region with its core in West
Virginia, Kentucky and other nearby states.
"I first set out to save my mountain, Kayford Mountain. By
establishing a land trust, we saved our piece of it forever.
Now, I fight to save all mountains, and all the people living in
them," Gibson said in a profile posted on the website of
environmental law firm Earthjustice.
Bill Price of the Sierra Club in Appalachia said Gibson
would be missed.
"He wasn't rich. He never had any ambition to be rich. I
don't think Larry even had an ambition to be well-known," Price
said. "What Larry's ambition was was to get enough people
involved to stop the destruction of the mountains that he
loved."
(Reporting by Cynthia Johnston and Stacey Joyce)