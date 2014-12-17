Dec 17 Federal prosecutors have indicted Freedom
Industries Inc and six former company officials on 13 criminal
charges stemming from a January chemical spill that fouled
drinking water for about 300,000 West Virginians.
The indictment, made public on Wednesday, accused the
company and its former president and officers of negligence and
fraud in the discharge of a chemical pollutant into the Elk
River near Charleston in alleged violation of the Clean Water
Act, Refuse Act and in violation of an environmental permit.
The leak of a chemical foam used to wash coal, known as
4-methycyclohexanemethanol (MCHM), breached a containment area
one mile (1.6 km) upstream of a water treatment and distribution
plant near Charleston, according to the charges.
The indictment named former Freedom President Gary Southern,
former company owners and officers Dennis Farrell, William Tis
and Charles Herzing.
Charges were also filed against the company's environmental
consultant, Robert Reynolds, and tank farm plant manager Michael
Burdette in what is known as a federal "information."
In addition, Southern is charged with bankruptcy fraud, mail
and wire fraud, and could face a maximum of 68 years in prison,
according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Booth Goodwin for the
Southern District of West Virginia.
On Monday, Southern's attorney Robert Allen filed a motion
to disqualify Goodwin and his entire office from bringing
criminal charges, arguing that Goodwin had a conflict of
interest as a victim of the spill.
"We do not believe he (Southern) is guilty of any of the
charges and will resist them vigorously," Allen said in an
interview.
Freedom industries filed for bankruptcy protection following
the spill and has taken down the tanks, according to Allen.
Representatives of the company did not return calls seeking
comment.
Farrell, Tis and Herzing face similar charges with a maximum
potential of three years in prison each, Goodwin said.
"It's hard to overstate the disruption that results when
300,000 people suddenly lose clean water," Goodwin said in a
statement.
Allegations include that company officials failed to
maintain the containment area around the Elk River facility in
southwestern West Virginia; and failed to properly inspect the
tank containing MCHM or develop spill prevention and storm water
pollution plans.
The Case: U.S. v. Farrell, U.S. Southern District of West
Virginia, No. 14-264.
For Plaintiffs: Philip Wright and Larry Ellis, U.S.
Attorneys Office.
For Defendants: (Southern) Robert Allen of Kay Casto &
Chaney. (Freedom Industries bankruptcy) Mark Friedlander,
McGuire Woods.
