By Barbara Liston
| April 29
April 29A court fight over use of a new Dow
Chemical herbicide on genetically engineered U.S. corn and
soybean crops is growing to encompass 15 Midwestern states after
the company recently won federal approval for more widespread
application.
Conservationists, food safety and public-health advocates
want to block the use of Enlist Duo until the court can consider
its impact on human health, said Paul Achitoff, a public
interest lawyer for Earthjustice, representing the plaintiffs.
The coalition's original lawsuit filed in October in the 9th
Circuit Court of Appeals challenged a decision by the
Environmental Protection Agency to allow Enlist Duo to be used
in six states. A motion filed Monday seeks to add nine states
where the EPA approved the herbicide for use on April 1.
Enlist Duo's ingredients include 2,4-D, a component of the
defoliant Agent Orange widely used by the U.S. military in the
Vietnam War. The substance has been linked to Parkinson's
disease, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and reproductive problems, said a
statement by plaintiff Center for Food Safety.
Achitoff said the coalition expects a ruling any day on its
motion for an emergency stay on the use of the herbicide until
the lawsuit is decided.
A spokesperson for the EPA did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The stay motion focuses on what Achitoff said was EPA's
failure, prior to registering the herbicide for use, to consult
with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the herbicide's
impacts on endangered species including the whooping crane,
Louisiana black bear and Indiana bat.
Enlist Duo was designed to be a weed killer on fields
planted with special soybean and corn seeds genetically
engineered by Dow to be resistant to the herbicide.
The Dow herbicide/seed package is part of a second wave of
genetically engineered commercial crops. Most of the original
group of genetically engineered seeds, called Roundup Ready,
were created in the 1990s to be resistant to Monsanto's Roundup
herbicide, according to the center.
Over the past 20 years, however, millions of acres of
farmland have become infested with Roundup-resistant super
weeds, leading to Dow's new formulation.
The case is Center for Food Safety et al v. U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and intervenor Dow Agrosciences,
the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, No. 14-73359.
For the petitioners: Paul Achitoff and Gregory Cahill Loarie
of Earthjustice, Andrew Kimbrell and Sylvia Wu of the Center for
Food Safety
For the respondents: John Brett Grosko and T. Monique
Peoples of the U.S. Department of Justice; for Dow Agrosciences,
Christopher Landau of Kirkland & Ellis and David Weinberg of
Wiley Rein