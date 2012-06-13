* "Right thing" for conservation and economy - Salazar
* Reaction mixed from environmentalists
By Jim Forsyth
SAN ANTONIO, June 13 U.S. officials ruled on
Wednesday that a tiny lizard would be kept off the endangered
species list after agreements with Texas and New Mexico
landowners intended to protect its habitat and preserve oil and
gas production in the region.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife ruling that the 3-inch-long
(7.5-cm) dunes sagebrush lizard is not endangered ends years of
effort by landowners in the region including oil companies and
ranchers to keep it off the list.
Oil and gas companies said endangered species protections
would eliminate drilling across the Permian Basin, which
produces more than 1 million barrels of oil a day, or about 20
percent of all production in the lower 48 U.S. states.
Texas state Comptroller Susan Combs, who helped put the
agreement together, said the decision proved people did not have
to choose between the environment and the economy.
"This is a major victory for Texas jobs and the nation's
energy economy," Combs said.
Owners of some 600,000 acres (240,000 hectares) in Texas and
New Mexico, which covers about 88 percent of the lizard's
habitat, have agreed to take steps to remove threats to the
lizard by removing farm roads, water lines, roadside drainage
ditches and other infrastructure items.
Landowners also agreed to refrain from drilling and
surveying for oil, natural gas, and other resources in some
areas for the rights to drill in other parts of the region.
"My goal is to implement a 21st Century conservation agenda,
and when I see 600,000 acres plus, and I see most of the lizard
habitat protected, that is a major victory for conservation,"
U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said.
"This is the right thing for conservation, and the right
thing for the economy," Salazar said.
Vibrations from oil drilling and heavy oilfield trucks and
herbicide use by ranchers are among the threats facing the
lizard, which lives in what is called the shinnery oak, the
short, stubby shrubs that dot the sandy southwestern desert.
"An endangered species listing for this lizard would have
had devastating consequences for Texas jobs and for the nation's
energy security," U.S. Senator John Cornyn said.
Cornyn, a Texas Republican, said 27,000 oilfield jobs in
Texas would have been lost had the lizard been listed as
endangered. A pipeline planned to bring water to
drought-stricken Midland, Texas, also would have been halted, he
said.
PROGRESS WILL BE MONITORED
Environmental groups had mixed reactions to the decision.
"We hope the secretary and the Fish and Wildlife Service
weren't badgered into withdrawing the listing proposal by the
oil and gas industry, which has declared a jihad against a
3-inch lizard," said Mark Salvo, whose New Mexico-based Wild
Earth Guardians conservation group sought to put the species on
the endangered species list.
Others wildlife groups supported the decision not to list
the lizard species as endangered.
"Farmers, ranchers, and landowners are essential allies in
the effort to ensure that as our nation grows, we still have
abundant wildlife populations to enjoy," said David Festa, vice
president of the Environmental Defense Fund.
"Give them the tools and incentives, like candidate
conservation agreements, and they will provide a well-managed
habitat at the scale which is needed today."
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Dan Ashe said the
dunes sagebrush lizard was not in danger of extinction and not
likely to become endangered in the near future, but his office
would keep a close eye on its progress under the agreement.
(Editing by David Bailey and Peter Cooney)