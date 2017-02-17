(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Valerie Volcovici and Annie Knox
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Feb 17 When
Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced
legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of
federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by
thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts
urging him to back off.
The pressure came not only from liberal environmentalists –
but also from gun-toting, often conservative outdoors
enthusiasts who are central to Chaffetz’ political base. Both
camps fear that transferring federal lands to state control
could open them up to drilling and coal mining rather than
recreation and preservation.
"I hear you," Chaffetz wrote in a post on his Instagram
account announcing the withdrawal of the bill. "I am a proud gun
owner, hunter and love our public lands."
Chaffetz's office did not respond to requests for comment on
his reversal.
Outdoor sporting groups - long associated with conservatism
because of their support for guns rights and small government -
are now collaborating with the environmental left to fight U.S.
President Donald Trump’s push to open more public lands to
energy development. Such areas include national forests, parks
and Native American tribal territories and account for about one
fifth of the United States.
Recent funding data from the Foundation Center database,
which aggregates information from tax filings, shows groups such
as the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and the Outdoor Alliance
have accepted grants from big environmental and liberal
foundations, including the Turner Foundation and the William and
Flora Hewlett Foundation.
The Hewlett Foundation gave $100,000 in 2015 to Backcountry,
a conservation group created in 2004. The money accounted for
more than two-thirds of its foundation grants that year, and
Backcountry told Reuters it is an annual gift with no
conditions.
Hewlett said it supports Backcountry because of its
"critical work to preserve America's outdoor heritage of hunting
and fishing and protect wild places."
The Turner Foundation gave an unrestricted donation of
$100,000 to the Outdoor Alliance in 2015, the group's only
foundation grant that year.
"Conservation is a nonpartisan issue, and it is a shame it
is being politicized," said Judy Adler, president of the Turner
Foundation.
The Environmental Policy Alliance, a pro-development
organization, has said environmentalists finance sportsmens'
groups as a way to provide conservative cover for a liberal
agenda - turning the outdoors groups into “green decoys.”
The alliance, which says it aims to "uncover the funding and
hidden agendas" of environmentalists, did not respond to
requests for comment.
Highlighting the odd-bedfellows nature of such collaborative
lobbying, the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers counts the
president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., as a lifetime member.
Officials at the Trump Organization, where Donald Trump Jr.
is an executive, did not respond to requests for comment. A
Trump administration official declined to comment.
Trump has made previous statements opposing the transfer of
federal land to states, but has strongly supported more energy
development in such areas.
BIGGER THAN THE COAL INDUSTRY
The outdoor recreation industry is concentrated heavily in
conservative western states and generates more than $640 billion
annually, according to the Outdoor Industry Association, which
represents hundreds of companies and organized the pressure
campaign against Chaffetz. That figure would make the outdoors
industry about 10 times bigger than the coal industry.
For a graphic comparing the outdoor industry's economic
The cause of protecting public lands is among precious few
issues that bind U.S. conservatives and liberals. Outdoors
companies such as Patagonia and North Face are building lobbying
strength quickly in response to rising threats to federal lands,
said Jessica Wahl, government affairs manager for the Outdoor
Industry Association.
"We are a bipartisan industry," Wahl said. "We are stronger
when talking with a unified voice.”
In one example of that clout, more than 30 companies this
week - including Patagonia, REI, North Face, KUHL, and others –
wrote an open letter to Utah's Republican Governor Gary Herbert
saying they will try to force an annual outdoor retailers’
convention out of the state unless he protects public lands.
Patagonia had earlier announced it would boycott the
convention - which brings Utah about $45 million each year -
because Herbert had opposed a move by former Democratic
President Barack Obama to protect 1.3 million acres near the
iconic Bears Ears buttes.
Tawney, of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said he supports
partnerships with environmental groups to advocate for
wilderness conservation. But he dismisses assertions that the
outdoor enthusiast organizations have become pawns of the
environmental left.
"Everything we do is about hunting and fishing," he said.
Some traditional environmental lobbying organizations such
as the Sierra Club say they are happy to let outdoor sports
advocates be the public face of the conservation movement. The
arguments of sportsmen tend to resonate better with
business-friendly Republicans and their constituents in rural
communities, he said.
“They speak from more of an economic voice,” said Matt
Kirby, who directs the Sierra Club’s public lands policy work
for western states.
FISHING WITH TRUMP JR.
Elsewhere, local outdoor industry companies have had success
engaging with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to have
more input on local oil and gas leasing decisions.
Ashley Korenblat - owner of Utah-based mountain biking
outfitter Western Spirit Cycling and a member of the Outdoor
Industry Association - was instrumental in shaping the Moab
Master Leasing Plan, which preserves bike trails near Moab, Utah
while allowing some oil and gas drilling.
Many hunters, fishermen and campers may not think of
themselves as conservationists, Korenblat said, but “when you
can no longer get to the river where you fish - when the trail
you’ve been riding has been replaced by a 30-foot gravel road to
a well - suddenly you really care.”
Some of the most passionate conservation advocates are in
Utah, where two-thirds of the state is federally protected.
"I’m just disgusted," said Grant Bench, a fly-fishing guide
who works with Sundance Mountain Resort. "Do we see oil pumps in
Yellowstone next?"
Last winter, Bench said, he took Donald Trump Jr. fishing on
the Provo River. Bench told him he wants future generations of
his family to enjoy the same pristine wilderness that currently
sustains Bench’s livelihood.
Trump Jr. agreed that preserving public lands is important,
said Bench, who hopes Trump’s son will carry that message to his
father.
Reuters could not reach Donald Trump Jr. for comment. Bench
provided a photograph of himself with Trump Jr. standing outside
in waders, waterproof pants used by fly fishermen to walk
through streams.
The conservation battles have made Bench start to question
his traditionally conservative politics.
"I’m leaning further left every day that this stuff goes
on," he said.
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Brian Thevenot)