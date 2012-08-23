Aug 23 The Tennessee Valley Authority is legally
responsible for a 2008 accident that sent 5 million cubic yards
of toxic coal sludge oozing into a small community in eastern
Tennessee, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Varlan said the levee that was
supposed to keep the wet coal ash confined failed because of
conduct on the part of the authority.
As a result, he said, the federally owned utility will have
to pay unspecified damages to more than 800 plaintiffs who sued
after the spill. Hundreds of acres of land in Roane County were
covered and hundreds of residents were forced from their homes.
"Had TVA followed its own mandatory policies, procedures,
and practices, the subsurface issues underlying the failure of
North Dike would have been investigated, addressed, and
potentially remedied before the catastrophic failure," Varlan
wrote.
Coal ash, a by-product of coal power plants, contains heavy
metals that can cause cancer and damage the nervous system,
according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The TVA said in a statement that it had already purchased
nearly 180 properties affected by the spill, settled more than
200 other claims submitted by residents and paid $43 million to
the Roane County Economic Development Foundation for use by
communities in the affected area.
"Since the spill in December 2008, TVA's commitment has not
wavered - to clean up the spill, protect the public health and
safety, restore the area, and, where justified, fairly
compensate people who were directly impacted," the utility said.
While it was a victory for the plaintiffs, Thursday's ruling
signals the beginning of a new phase in their litigation against
the TVA. The plaintiffs will now have to go back to court and
prove that they were each directly impacted by the spill.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)