By Chris Prentice
WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. lawmakers will grill
the nation's environmental regulator over its handling of a
controversial renewable fuels program at a hearing on Thursday,
the first since new biofuels targets provoked a furor among corn
farmers and oil refiners.
The much-anticipated hearing by the Senate subcommittee on
regulatory affairs and federal management will likely increase
congressional attention to the pitfalls of the decade-old
biofuels policy as it faces a fresh wave of criticism from
policymakers, the oil industry and environmentalists.
But many experts say a major legislative overhaul, which
would need approval in Congress, is unlikely with an election
less than two years away.
Still, senior Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) official
Janet McCabe will likely face tough questions from the group of
10 senators about years-long delays to the biofuels quotas and
the future of the decade-old Renewable Fuels Standards, which
critics say has inflated prices of food and fuel at the pump.
They will be the EPA's first public comments since the
agency unveiled late last month long-awaited targets for the
amount of corn-based ethanol and other biofuels must be used in
the nation's motor fuel supply.
Ahead of the hearing, Republican Senator James Lankford, who
chairs the committee, said he wants "clarity" from the Obama
administration on its biofuel mandates, which he says are
unattainable.
"If the actions of the EPA and the way they are trying to
artificially push ethanol usage increases costs for consumers
without environmental benefits and it doesn't help us with
national security it begs the question: why are we doing this,"
the senator from Oklahoma, an oil-rich state, said.
Introduced in 2005 and a pillar of two presidential
administrations, the RFS was aimed at cutting America's
dependence on foreign oil and shift the nation to cleaner energy
sources.
Supporters of the program refute claims that the policy
drives up costs and the EPA disclosed in a report last week that
it sees no net increase on fuel prices from the program.
The oil industry fears losing a bigger share of the fuel
market and companies including Tesoro Corp have
threatened legal action to fight the latest proposal.
For corn-based ethanol producers, like Archer Daniels
Midland Co and Poet LLC, the rules do not go far enough.
Questioning will also address the possibility of resetting
quotas laid out by Congress in 2007. Critics say the agency has
overstepped its authority in setting the latest targets below
those 2007 levels.
