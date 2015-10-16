CHICAGO Oct 16 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency's in-house investigators have launched a
review of the environmental benefits stemming from the country's
decade-old program requiring the use of corn-based ethanol in
gasoline.
The investigation, to be conducted by the Inspector General
for EPA, will examine whether the agency has complied with
reporting requirements and is using recent research on the full
environmental impacts of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS),
according to a letter dated Oct. 15 on the EPA's website.
Both oil industry and environmental groups have questioned
whether the EPA properly evaluated the life cycle greenhouse gas
emissions of corn ethanol to calculate its global warming
potential. They say land-use change associated with its
production outweighs the environmental benefits of replacing
gasoline.
The review was self-initiated and "discretionary," said
Jeffrey Lagda, a spokesman for the Inspector General's office.
He said it would be "premature" to give a timeline.
The EPA, which is tasked with implementing the program, has
faced mounting criticism for years-long delays in releasing of
annual targets for biofuels use. The agency in late May proposed
long-awaited requirements for 2014, 2015, and 2016.
Just four months ago, EPA official Janet McCabe was grilled
by a Senate panel for the agency's handling of the program and
EPA has been sued over the delays in regulating the program.
Both the oil and corn industries - which battle in Washington
over the program- have said those delays have hurt their
industries.
The investigation will likely bring heightened attention to
the much-debated program ahead of Nov. 30, both the deadline to
finalize EPA's May proposal and the start of United Nations
climate change discussions in Paris.
The review will "ensure public health and the environment
are protected," the letter said. RFS was created in 2005 to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cut reliance on foreign
petroleum-based fuels, and boost rural economies.
A review of RFS and corn ethanol will show environmental
benefits, said Geoff Cooper, senior vice president with the
Renewable Fuel Association, which represents biofuels products.
But development of the advanced fuel sector has not met the
targets, as the economic downturn and political uncertainty hit
investment.
"The original intent of RFS was to stimulate fuels other
than corn ethanol. Corn ethanol was supposed to be the bridge.
But it's not happening," said Emily Cassidy of the Environmental
Working Group, a critic of the program.
