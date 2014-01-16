VANCOUVER Jan 15 Large-scale mining in the
Bristol Bay watershed poses serious risks to salmon and native
cultures in this pristine corner of southwest Alaska, the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency said in a report released on
Wednesday.
The EPA said a mine could destroy up to 94 miles (150.4 km)
of salmon-supporting streams and thousands of acres of wetlands,
ponds and lakes. The report focused on the impact of mining in
an area where a Canadian-based company wants to build a large
copper and gold mine.
Polluted water from the mine site could enter streams,
causing widespread damage in a region that produces nearly 50
percent of the world's wild sockeye salmon, the EPA said.
The Bristol Bay region supports all five species of Pacific
salmon found in North America, which include sockeye, Chinook,
chum, coho and pink salmon. It is also home to bears, moose and
caribou.
There is also the risk of accidents and pipeline failures
that could release toxic copper concentrate or diesel fuel into
salmon streams or wetlands, the EPA said.
"Our report concludes that large-scale mining poses risks to
salmon and the tribal communities that have depended on them for
thousands of years," Dennis McLerran, the EPA's regional
administrator in the Pacific Northwest, said in a statement.
The report, which concludes a three-year study and follows
two drafts that also warned of widespread ecological damage from
mining, does not recommend policy or regulatory decisions.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd's Pebble project
would develop an open-pit mine in the region, which has one of
the world's largest copper-gold deposits.
The Vancouver-based company was swift to condemn the report,
and said the EPA had repeatedly failed to meet its own
guidelines and policies for watershed assessments, risk
assessment and peer review.
"We believe EPA set out to do a flawed analysis of the
Pebble Project ...," Northern Dynasty Chief Executive Ron
Thiessen said in a statement.
Alaska's U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, the ranking Republican
on the Senate's Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said
the EPA has weighed in too soon.
"If the EPA has concerns about the impact of a project there
is an appropriate time to raise them, after a permit application
has been made, not before," Murkowski said in a statement.
"It is clear that a preemptive veto is still being
considered by EPA. Such a veto is quite simply outside the legal
authority that Congress intended to provide EPA."
The company vowed to press on with the project, located some
200 miles (320 km) southwest of Anchorage. Northern Dynasty lost
its project development partner last September when mining group
Anglo American pulled out of the venture.